What is the best moveset for Gallade in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

During the Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokemon GO, Gallade, the male evolution of Kirlia, will appear in Raids, providing the community an opportunity to catch this Pokemon. The Sinnoh region's (Gen 4) Gallade has many players gearing up for its Raid Battle. While some are simply looking to complete their Pokedex, others aim to use the monster in various other ways.

Despite being a relatively weak 3-Star Raid Boss in comparison to Mega Gardevoir or Tapu Lele, it's important to know Gallade's strengths and weaknesses for a successful Raid. To that end, even experienced trainers should choose the best moveset for Gallade to maximize this Pokemon's effectiveness in combat. Here's how trainers can make the most out of Gallade's abilities in battles.

The best Pokemon GO moveset for Gallade to use in 2023

Gallade is a dual Psychic and Fighting-type Pocket Monster with a max CP of 3497 in Pokemon GO. With attack-centric stats of 237 Attack, 195 Defense, and 169 Stamina, this Pokemon is certainly a heavy hitter within its CP category. Although Gallade is quite vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves, it can easily resist Fighting and Rock-type moves.

Interestingly, Gallade has a powerful set of Fast and Charged Moves that are applicable in various situations. Most of its Pokemon GO moves have STAB potential thanks to their dual typing, making this Pokemon a versatile option in several type-battles.

This Pokemon's Fast Moves consist of the Fighting-type Low Kick, Psychic-type Confusion, and Fairy-type Charm. The Charged Moves consist of Fighting-type Close Combat, Psychic-type Psychic, and Grass-type Leaf Blade. While some of these attacks perform extremely well, others have less effectiveness.

Choosing Charm as Gallade's Fast Move can be tempting, but Confusion is still the preferred option. Although Charm is an exceptional Fast Move, it offers an identical amount of Energy when compared to Confusion.

If the dual Psychic and Fighting-Type monster was a Fairy-type, it would undoubtedly prefer Charm as its Fast Move. But with its strong STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus), Confusion does damage that's comparable to Charm. That being said, trainers who are more concerned about effectiveness against other fighters can always opt for Charm.

Gallade has access to the highly effective Charged Move, Leaf Blade. In Pokemon GO PvP, there are many moves that cost more than 30 Energy, but very few of them boast the 70 Damage count that Leaf Blade possesses. In fact, trainers need not need to worry about baiting shields, as they can easily spam this move and deliver two powerful consecutive strikes to their opponents.

The Charged Move Leaf Blade provides an additional advantage in the Pokemon GO Great League due to the abundance of Water-types present there. Normally, Water-type Pokemon rarely go up against Gallade since Leaf Blade is an excellent counter to them.

The power of Leaf Blade is further solidified because it synergizes well with Gallade's other strong Charged Move, Close Combat. After using Leaf Blade to bait shields, Pokemon GO trainers can follow up with Close Combat against various types of Pokemon, taking advantage of this opening.

For Raids, Gallade should consider using Psychic along with Confusion as it works well against strong Poison-type and Fighting-type Raid bosses. However, in the case of PvP, Leaf Blade and Close Combat is the optimal set for Gallade. That said, Gallade's best Pokemon GO attacking moveset combines Confusion and Psychic, offering a solid 14.76 DPS.

