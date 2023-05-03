What is the best moveset for Genesect with Shock Drive in Pokemon GO?

With the recent return of Genesect to Pokemon GO, many players who missed out on the Mythical Pokemon previously are excited for the chance to add it to their collection. As a result, there will likely be an influx of players using Shock Drive Genesect in the game's competitive Battle League. However, it's important to note that using a new creature in Pokemon GO's Battle League requires strategy and knowledge of the game's mechanics. Simply having a powerful Pokemon doesn't guarantee success, and players should be prepared to adjust their team composition and strategy accordingly.

There are many working parts that make up every individual species in Pokemon GO. As such, players will need to familiarize themselves with the details of their creatures before they can use them competitively. Here's what players should know about Genesect before they begin using it in the game's ranked battle mode.

Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Genesect as they appear in the Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a creature they intend on using is its elemental typing. In the case of Shock Drive Genesect, despite what players may think given the form, the creature maintains a Steel and Bug typing. This only leaves Genesect vulnerable to Fire-type attacks.

In terms of Genesect's stat spread, it is a textbook glass cannon that has a great Attack stat, but it lacks any sort of defensive prowess. Its great defensive type combination makes up for this slightly, but Genesect can still only take so much damage in Pokemon GO. Without much sustainability, players using it may need to opt for a more hit-and-run strategy.

Looking towards potential movesets for Genesect, since its largest claim-to-fame is its signature Charged Attack, Techno Blast, players typically aim for a set that maximizes energy generation. Sadly, Genesect's low defenses means that it is unlikely to fire off a large number of Techno Blasts in one battle. As such, players should use Metal Claw for its Fast Attack since it has the highest damage output.

When it comes to potential Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO, players will definitely want to pick Techno Blast. Since this is the Shock Drive form of Genesect, Techno Blast will have the Electric typing. Though it is not as good as the Douse Drive version, the impressive base damage Techno Blast sports, alongside the coverage it opens up, makes it the best option for a primary Charged Attack.

For a secondary Charged Attack in Pokemon GO, players should aim to take either Magnet Bomb or X-Scissor. Both choices have their own strengths and weaknesses. Magnet Bomb is a very spammable option but limits Genesect's coverage choices by removing its option to run Bug-type attacks. X-Scissor is a great damage-dealing choice while also using Genesect's Bug typing offensively, but it is not as spammable as Magnet Bomb.

