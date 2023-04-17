What is the best moveset for Slowbro in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Slowbro has come to mainstream attention in Pokemon GO once again thanks to its recent addition to the game's circulation of content as a Mega Raid Boss. As such, a lot of players may find themselves with a new Slowbro in their collection. While many may be happy to have another page in their Pokedex filled, some may want to try and use their new partner in the game's competitive Battle League.

Slowbro is one of the original creatures who debuted in the first edition of the franchise starting with Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy. While many may remember the other evolution, Slowking, thanks to its role in the second Pokemon movie, others still have a soft spot in their hearts for the original evolution of Slowpoke.

As many players know, simply having a creature in one's party never guarantees victory. Trainers need to know a creature's strengths and weaknesses if they intend on using it in Pokemon GO's Battle League. However, with over 500 different creatures in the game, this can become a bit overwhelming. Here's what trainers should know if they intend on using Slowbro competitively.

Slowbro in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Slowbro's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowbro is a Psychic and Water-type Pokemon and one of the most bulky in the franchise at that. Thanks to its rare type combination, not a lot of players expect to see it, and therefore they rarely prepare to counter it. Slowbro is susceptible to Bug, Electric, Dark, Ghost, and Grass-type attacks, so players will need to keep an eye out for those.

In terms of Slowbro's stat spread in Pokemon GO, the creature has a decent balance with a strong preference leaning towards Stamina. This makes the pick surprisingly good at tanking while not sacrificing any offensive prowess. Slowbro has an Attack of 177, a Defense of 180, and a Stamina stat of 216.

Slowbro has a great movepool with access to Water, Psychic, and Ice-type attacks. This gives the pick a very good catalog of coverage options if its trainer decides to tap into its potential and unlock the second attack slot. For a Fast Attack, players should opt for Confusion as it deals the most damage per use while only generating 0.6 less energy per second compared to Water Gun.

For players not wanting to invest in the second Charged Attack slot, it is recommended to take Psychic as the primary Charged Attack thanks to its low energy cost and high damage output. However, for those who wish to unlock the second slot, Surf is a great choice thanks to it allowing Slowbro to use its Water typing offensively while also dealing a lot of damage.

Overall, Slowbro is a great bulky pick in Pokemon GO's competitive metagame. Although it is not one of the mobile game's top competitive picks, it has some key wins and could definitely carry a fight in the right hands. However, a lot of solid defenders can contest Slowbro relatively easily, so it should be placed in the lead position if players intend on using it.

