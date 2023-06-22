What is the best PvP moveset for Carbink in Pokemon GO?

With the pre-orders for Pokemon GO's global GO Fest tickets going on sale, Niantic has decided to implement a bonus in the form of Carbink. Though many players are disappointed with the pay-to-win practices that the company has been slowly incorporating into the mobile game, those who obtain Carbink will be secretly blessed with one of the best creatures in the Great League.

Carbink is one of the most interesting Pocket Monsters in Niantic's spin-off mobile game. Its excellent performance in the Battle League is attributed to the changes in the game's battle system. This phenomenon affects many other creatures that are laughably bad in the main series but are meta staples in this title, like Stunfisk and Registeel.

With this being the case, there are going to be a lot of players with access to Carbink who will want to try it out in the Battle League. However, simply having access to a creature does not guarantee wins for players. Rather, there are some finer details that trainers must know to effectively use each species in Pokemon GO.

How to obtain Carbink in Pokemon GO

The only way players can obtain Carbink in Pokemon GO is by pre-ordering their tickets for the global GO Fest 2023 event that will be taking place in August. This ticket costs a whopping $15 USD, which makes Carbink the textbook definition of pay-to-win in the mobile game.

Trainers who pre-order their tickets from now until July 5, 2023, will receive access to the 'In the Rough' timed research. This will require players to complete a series of small objectives to ultimately be rewarded with the chance to catch a Carbink. This is the only way to obtain this creature right now.

Is Carbink any good in Pokemon GO PvP? Its best moveset, detailed

Carbink is now one of the best creatures that players can use for Pokemon GO's Great League. Thanks to its Rock and Fairy typing, the Fighting and Dark-type creatures that inhabit the higher tiers of play do not impact it as much as other tanks. The Pocket Monster also sports one of the highest defense stats in the mobile game, sporting a base score of 285.

For moves, players will want to take Rock Throw, Moon Blast, and Rock Slide. These picks will give Carbink a decent spread of type coverage while also utilizing the same-type attack bonus to maximize its damage output. This is important for Carbink since it has a pitiful attacking stat of 95.

Since defense is the name of the game in Pokemon GO's meta, this stat spread is one of the best in the game. Since battles are timed, stalling the opponent is a very helpful strategy. To do this effectively, trainers need to familiarize themselves with tank creatures and how they are meant to be played.

Overall, Carbink is a very useful Pokemon for competitive battlers to get their hands on. For the average player who may only challenge Team GO Rocket members or Raid Battles, on the other hand, the creature is not a requirement as its damage output is underwhelming.

