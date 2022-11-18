What is the best team for Element Cup Remix League in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Pokemon GO's Element Cup PvP format has returned with the Element Cup Remix. This format restricts players to using only Water, Fire, and Grass-type Pokemon (including dual-types), and this year's remix has banned Ducklett, Cottonee, Chinchou, and Salandit.

Since these popular picks have been omitted from this Pokemon GO specialty cup this year, trainers will have to look at other options to formulate their battle team. Fortunately, there is no shortage of effective Grass, Fire, and Water-type Pokemon to use in the Element Cup Remix this year.

While there's no perfect team due to the unpredictable nature of Pokemon combat, trainers can still set themselves up for success.

In addition to the elemental restrictions of the Element Cup Remix, it's also important to note that any Pokemon used must also be at 500 CP or lower and not be evolved.

Recommended Element Cup Remix Team in Pokemon GO

Dewpider has risen as a top contender in this year's Element Cup Remix (Image via Niantic)

While no team is considered a slam dunk in Pokemon GO PvP at large, it doesn't hurt to make recommendations based on the current meta for the Element Cup Remix.

Currently, one of the highest-polling teams in the Element Cup meta for 2022 is Dewpider, Shadow Vulpix, and Shadow Bulbasaur. This outfit possesses a balance of Water, Fire, and Grass-type Pokemon, and the Shadow boosts to Vulpix and Bulbasaur are incredibly helpful to their damage potential.

Dewpider's star has risen quickly in the remix meta thanks to its capability as a lead. When a Pokemon GO trainer has their shields available, there are very few matchups that Dewpider can lose.

With moves like Bug Bite, Bubble Beam, and Mirror Coat, Dewpider can take down enemy Grass and Fire-types while staying safe via shields. The Water Bubble Pokemon does have a drawback due to not having a particularly strong move to close out fights, but trainers can always tag in their closer, such as Shadow Bulbasaur, to finish the job.

Shadow Vulpix's status as a switch Pokemon in Pokemon GO has been amplified thanks to recent developments such as the buff to the move Quick Attack. This move now outclasses Ember as a damage option, and it deals neutral damage to most Pokemon types, giving Vulpix expanded offensive options for Grass-types and fellow Fire-types.

Additionally, access to moves like Weather Ball (Fire) ensures that it can still win type matchups against Grass-types comfortably. Just be careful with Shadow Vulpix, as it has reduced durability compared to its normal variant.

Shadow Bulbasaur is considered a top-5 Pokemon GO Element Cup pick as a closer for a few reasons. Its additional Poison typing gives it an advantage over its fellow Grass-types, and access to the move Sludge Bomb makes it formidable against opponents of other types as well.

Even when paired against a Fire-type, Shadow Bulbasaur can force an opponent to shield and play defense thanks to the power of Sludge Bomb.

Potential Substitutes for Dewpider, Shadow Vulpix, and Shadow Bulbasaur

Leads - Shadow Oddish, Shadow Chikorita, Lotad, Slugma, Seel, Rowlet, Bulbasaur, Budew

- Shadow Oddish, Shadow Chikorita, Lotad, Slugma, Seel, Rowlet, Bulbasaur, Budew Switches - Shadow Lileep, Shroomish, Tentacool, Hoppip, Snivy, Chespin, Lotad, Seel

- Shadow Lileep, Shroomish, Tentacool, Hoppip, Snivy, Chespin, Lotad, Seel Closers - Fomantis, Shadow Poliwag, Mareanie, Mantyke, Kabuto, Shadow Wooper, Slowpoke

In the event that Dewpider/Shadow Vulpix/Shadow Bulbasaur isn't working quite as well for Pokemon GO trainers, there's nothing wrong with swapping out team members.

There are countless options to replace the roles of leads, closers, and switches without diminishing the combat potential of a trainer's team. These changes may even improve a Pokemon GO player's win rate, which is always something to hope for.

