What is the best team for Ultra League in Pokemon GO? (March 2023) 

While new creatures are always being added to Pokemon GO, the competitive meta tends to stay more or less the same. However, usage rates throughout a given month fluctuate the game's tier list, leading to different top contenders rotating regularly.

Pokemon GO stands out from other games in the franchise as it offers three standard competitive leagues: Great, Ultra, and Master. Ultra League is popular among trainers looking to take a break from the rampant Steel-type creatures of Great League and the Legendary spam of Master League.

However, going into Ultra League can be unforgiving for players used to the metagame of the other tiers. With this being the case, a bit of knowledge on what creatures work best in this tier of play could help trainers smoothly transition into this more challenging league in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ultra League's top contenders that form a great team in Pokemon GO

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's hard to dethrone the king of Ultra League. Registeel has been a potent threat in this format, thanks to its pure Steel typing and unique gimmick move called Lock-On.

Lock-On allows Registeel to quickly stack energy to spam charged attacks, like most tanks in Pokemon GO are meant to do. Given that Registeel is one of the few creatures to possess the Lock-On charge attack, which generates the most energy in the game, it is built to be the perfect tank.

After the Team Rocket Takeover, players can now get their hands on a Shadow Registeel, which can dish out an even greater amount of damage.

Pidgeot

Pidgeot as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot tops the usage charts just under Registeel for yet another month. The Pocket Monster is the best shield-pressuring lead in the metagame, thanks to its energy generation with Wing Attack and access to the Featherdance rebuffing move.

Pidgeot is a common creature in Pokemon GO, so a lot of players have added it to their battle teams with excellent results.

Players can also give Pidgeot access to the move, Brave Bird, by maxing it out to give the creature a nuke of an attack that it can use before switching out for that extra bit of damage or shield pressure.

Shadow Gliscor

Gliscor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more surprising picks to top the usage charts, Shadow Gliscor has finally started making waves in the metagame once again. Thanks to its kit having fast energy generation and its ability to buff itself with Night Slash, Gliscor is a great snowball attacker made even better by it being a Shadow Pokemon.

Though it can be a bit hard to find Shadow Gliscor in Pokemon GO these days, players that have access to it are encouraged to give it a try. Being fast and bulky, Shadow Gliscor is the best Ground-type creature in the game's Ultra League for the month of March 2023.

