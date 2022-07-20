What are blue Raid Eggs in Pokemon GO?

During the recent Community Day event in Pokemon GO, players noticed an unusual type of egg appearing in Raid Spots. It has spawned a wave of questions among Pokemon GO's newer user base, so it is understandable for them to want to know what these eggs are.

This mobile game has different gameplay types that contribute heavily to its diverse audience. For the more casual gamer, the simple pleasure of filling a collection with their favorites is enough to warrant repeated log-ins. For the more hardcore individuals, the Battle League provides PvP battles.

However, there exists another form of gameplay with a broad appeal to both Pokemon GO's casual audience and its hardcore user base: Raid Battles. These attractions give every participating and successful gamer a chance to get their hands on some of the most powerful and rare Pokemon possible in the game.

Pokemon GO: Raid Eggs and their meaning

Three types of Raid Eggs in Pokemon GO (Image via becauselife/YouTube)

As many experienced Pokemon GO players know, Raids are announced through eggs appearing over the Gym Spot at which they take place.

These eggs differ in appearance depending on the Raid that will take place there. They have a variety of colors and patterns to signify the difficulty.

This remains true for the recent blue Raid Eggs users have spotted in the mobile game. However, these eggs are only used during particular events. Most common during Community Day events, they are placed to signify that a four-star Raid will take place at the location marked with it.

As veteran gamers know, four-star Raids are not typically seen in standard play. As such, they generally spawn for Community Days as a challenge for the daring few seeking one during this event.

These Pokemon are typically the first evolution of the event's spotlight Pokemon.

Most recently, the rare four-star Raid Boss position was held by Staravia, the middle evolution of Starly, July 2022's spotlight Pokemon. After defeating Staravia in a Raid Battle, Starly would begin spawning rapidly around the Gym Spot it was defeated. This gave players an even greater number of candies.

Two other noteworthy eggs are the Mega Eggs and the Legendary Eggs. The latter is distinguished by its purplish blue color with a slight sheen. They boast a five-star difficulty which is fitting given that raids of these levels typically host a Legendary Pokemon.

Once the countdown on a Mega Egg ends, it will hatch into a Mega Evolved Pokemon. These are some of the most challenging Raids to take on and will require a large group of at least 5 to complete.

Once defeated, a Mega Raid will reward users with Mega Energy and the standard form of the Pokemon whose Mega Evolution they battled. Using Mega Evolutions of gamer's own is a great way to breeze through any Raid Battle, so these are very much worth completing.

