How to start Field Notes: Starly Special Research in Pokemon GO

As many experienced Pokemon GO players may know, Niantic implements a monthly event known as Community Day into their game. This event usually garners a fair amount of hype up to the event's release, thanks to the addition of a new Shiny Pokemon, an event-exclusive move, and a new series of missions.

While every user participating can capitalize on their chance to catch a Shiny Pokemon during the event, not everyone can partake in these missions. With July 2022's rendition on the horizon, many are wondering how they can gain access to these missions and, more importantly, reap their rewards.

Some less experienced gamers may need some pointers regarding these research events. This is even more true for those experiencing this as their first Community Day event in Pokemon GO.

Community Days in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Official artwork for Starly's Community Day event (Image via Niantic)

As many players are aware, they need to purchase a ticket to partake in the Special Research offered in this Pokemon GO event. It costs $1 and gives them access to every event-exclusive mission, which comes with a short story with Professor Willow about the Pokemon as a bonus.

These missions are relatively simple, giving users enough time to complete them during the three-hour event. Typically, these events task them with completing simple objectives like catching Pokemon or walking a set distance. These missions reward gamers with candies, items, and encounters with the spotlight Pokemon.

While it is not live as of writing, fans can pre-purchase their tickets in the Pokemon GO application. These can be found at the game's in-app shop.

Here, they can purchase the ticket for $1, and players will automatically have access to the premium content for the event once the Community Day goes live.

For some general tips for the event, users can look at some bonuses provided by this event to conduct their game plan. For example, there is an increase in the duration for Lure Modules and Incenses and an x2 multiplier for candies rewarded on captures. This means they should focus on catching.

There will also be an event-exclusive four-star Raid Battle. It is unique as Pokemon GO regularly has one, three, and five-star Raids as well as Mega Raids. Completing these Raids will drastically increase the spawn rate of the spotlight Pokemon, Starly, around the area where the Raid took place.

Finally, gamers who evolve their Staravia into Staraptor during the event will have an exclusive event attack regardless if it was caught during the event. All Staraptor obtained during this event will have the exclusive fast attack, Gust. This new move will undoubtedly increase Staraptor's usage in battle.

Of course, other small items will also be introduced during this event. For those interested, exclusive stickers they can put on gifts will also be given out.

Starly's Community Day will go live on Sunday, July 19, at 11:00 am local time.

