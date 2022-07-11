When is Starly Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Like many other online games, Pokemon GO keeps its community engaged using several methods. While most play the game to see the new Pokemon that are added or to fight the new Raid Boss of the week, the big-ticket items are the events Niantic implements in the game.

While most are familiar with the content update from Seasons, there are other smaller events as well. Most will also be familiar with the Spotlight Hours, which are weekly events that feature an increased spawn rate of one Pokemon.

The monthly Community Day is one of the most highly anticipated events in Pokemon GO due to everything it brings to the game. These events are most commonly associated with players finding shiny variants of the Spotlight Pokemon that have a new signature move given to their final evolution.

The Starly Community Day event will be hosted on July 17, 2022. Following standard Community Day fashion, this event will be hosted on a Sunday. The event will also take place from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm local time, giving players three hours to catch their fill of Sinnoh's famous bird Pokemon.

Everything we know about July 2022's Pokemon GO Community Day

Staraptor as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the month of July, the Spotlight Pokemon of the Community Day event will be Starly, the Starling Pokemon. As usual, players have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Starly during the event. Incenses and Lures will also have their duration increased.

Three times the experience will be rewarded for catching Pokemon during Pokemon GO's July Community Day as well. This gives newer players the perfect opportunity to grind for levels on their accounts. Players will also receive twice the amount of candy for catching Pokemon, making it even easier to evolve Starly.

Of course, the exclusive event story will be present in this rendition of the event. Players can purchase a ticket for the Special Research story, Field Notes: Starly. They can either pre-purchase their tickets from the shop or buy them when the event begins.

Special Four-Star Raids hosting the middle-stage evolution of Starly, Staravia, will also be available during the event. Upon completing one of these Raids, players will begin to see higher concentrations of Starly spawning around the Gym where the Raid was completed. The Staravia that players encounter can be shiny as well.

The signature move for any Starly evolved during the event has been revealed as well. Rather than a charged attack like players have gotten previously, this month will give the Spotlight Pokemon a fast attack. A Starly that fully evolves into Staraptor during the Pokemon GO event will have access to the attack, Gust.

With this in mind, players can begin to make their preparations for the upcoming event. They should also remember to keep an eye out for a Shiny Starly to add to their collection.

