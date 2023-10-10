What is Camping Trip with Pokemon?: All episodes, where to watch, and more

Camping Trip with Pokemon is the latest web series in the Pokemon franchise, following the likes of animated series like Pokemon: Path to the Peak and Pokemon: Paldean Winds. Unlike its predecessors, the latest release features a mix of CGI Pocket Monsters with real-world actors and locations, somewhat similar to the film Detective Pikachu.

This new series debuted on October 9, 2023, and is still in its early stages but certainly shows quite a bit of promise. Although it's undoubtedly a Pokemon IP, it combines two themes and approaches that fans may not expect based on the franchise's previous works.

But what exactly is Camping Trip with Pokemon about? In some ways, the title addresses that question, but there's a twist to consider as well.

Examining Camping Trip with Pokemon and its episodes

Culinary delights are a large segment of the latest Pocket Monsters web series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Compared to other Pocket Monsters web series that have a more traditional fictional story, Camping Trip with Pokemon blends educational real-world information along with the adorable creatures of the franchise.

The first episode released on October 9 follows a silent man cooking some delicious desserts for his Psyduck, Charmeleon, Pikachu, and Jigglypuff.

He appears to be getting ready for the titular camping trip, and a Sprigatito from outside his house also joins the feast at the end of the episode.

The creatures of Camping Trip with Pokemon are vibrantly animated (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The major difference between this new web series and some of its predecessors is that while the silent protagonist makes his dishes, instructions appear on-screen to show those at home how to make the same treats.

Not only do fans get to watch a cozy story unfold between the protagonist and his Pokemon, but they very well might learn a few things about cooking as well.

As the group gets together for their camping trip, there may very well be even more information about making tasty snacks.

Where can fans watch Camping Trip with Pokemon

More warm aesthetics and helpful life tips are likely forthcoming in this new web series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the moment, it appears that Camping Trip with Pokemon will only be available from the franchise's Japanese YouTube channel. It's unclear as to whether this series will be uploaded on other platforms or in different languages, but the core story remains intact even if some fans may not be able to translate the cooking recipes shown on-screen.

Culinary tips notwithstanding, fans can still enjoy the heartwarming short videos since it's articulated through actions and the Pocket Monster's behaviors and facial features.

Even if watchers don't learn how to make tasty pastries, this new web series is still worth a watch for its pleasant and relaxing atmosphere.