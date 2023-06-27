What are Clone Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is known for its rare and obscure variants of the namesake creature. From Shiny Pokemon to the incredibly valuable Armored Mewtwo, collectors are usually on the lookout for different types of pocket monsters. However, none have a stronger legacy than the Clone Pokemon. These Pokemon do not offer increased stats or special particle effects. Rather, they receive their value purely off nostalgia, much like Armored Mewtwo.

Like the suited-up Legendary Pokemon, these creatures first appeared in the first Pokemon movie.

But what exactly are these Clone Pokemon? What is their significance to the franchise and Pokemon GO? Will players see and obtain these creatures again in the mobile game? This article explains more on the matter.

Everything to know about Clone Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mewtwo's army of Clone Pokemon as seen in the first movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clone Pokemon were originally introduced to Pokemon GO to promote the release of the remake of the first Pokemon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution. In the original film, Mewtwo invites trainers to a party claiming to be the most powerful trainer in the world. This was a ruse to get Kanto's best trainers in one place, so Mewtwo could clone their powerful Pokemon to use against them.

Unlike in the movie, only four Clone Pokemon were available to capture, including Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise, and Pikachu. All Clone Pokemon cannot evolve or Mega Evolve, making them inferior versions to their standard counterpart. Nonetheless, these monsters are the apples of collectors' eyes.

These Clone Pokemon also came with a powerful charged attack that players can now only get through an Elite TM. Clone Venusaur comes with Frenzy Plant, Clone Charizard with Blast Burn, and Clone Blastoise with Hydro Cannon. Sadly, Clone Pikachu had no special moves, but it was much easier to come by as it was a photobomb encounter.

Will Clone Pokemon ever return to Pokemon GO?

Since Clone Pokemon were added to promote a specific occasion, it is unlikely that they will ever return. Niantic has also been radio silent regarding these special variants, so it is unlikely that they will ever appear in events outside of the one-time promotion.

As of writing, players can only find and obtain these Clone Pokemon by purchasing them from store platforms where trainers can buy them from one another, like eBay. However, it should not be surprising that these creatures will be expensive to purchase.

Though it is unfortunate that players will most likely never see these creatures again, this makes Clone Pokemon incredibly valuable for players who already have them in Pokemon GO. For those fortunate enough to own one, it is best to keep track of its value. After all, it just may sell for a lot in the near future.

