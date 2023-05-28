Can Mew evolve into Mewtwo in Pokemon GO?

Mew and Mewtwo are two of the rarest pocket monsters that trainers can encounter in Pokemon GO. They are not readily available in the wild, with Niantic introducing them solely through Special Research questlines or high-tiered Raids. Given that the lore surrounding the two acknowledges the connection they share, one may be curious as to whether they can evolve Mew into Mewtwo.

Despite their connection, Mew cannot be evolved into Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

The evolution from Mew to Mewtwo does not exist in Pokemon GO or in any of the other game or media titles of the franchise. Mew has no known evolutions, and Mewtwo can't be evolved into any other Pokemon either. The latter pocket monster can be mega-evolved to Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y, though that feature is not available in Pokemon GO yet.

Mew, the Psychic-type Mythical Kanto pocket monster, made its Pokemon GO debut on March 30, 2018, as part of A Mythical Discovery Special Research questline. Its shiny variant was made available on February 20, 2021, with the Pokemon GO Tour Kanto as part of the All-in-One 151 Special Research questline.

On the other hand, Mewtwo, the Psychic-type Legendary Kanto pocket monster, first arrived in Niantic's AR title on August 14, 2017, with the GO Stadium event. Its shiny variant debuted on September 16, 2019, with A Unova Unveiling. Shadow Mewtwo made its first appearance on July 26, 2020, as part of Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

The shiny variant of Shadow Mewtwo made its debut in the Rising Shadows event on May 27, 2023, and is currently available to be caught. The occasion sees Team GO Rocket take over Gyms and install formidable Shadow Pokemon as Raid Bosses. The new GO Raid type also introduces other mechanics like Shadow Shards and Purified Gems.

Exploring the Mew duo

The Mew duo is a community-given term for Mew and Mewtwo, according to Bulbapedia. A cursory look at these two pocket monsters reveals that both have a similar physical appearance, so it makes sense why some fans wonder if they can evolve one into the other. The naming scheme also adds to the confusion.

As per the established Pokemon lore, Mew has the DNA of all pocket monsters, allowing it to learn all Technical Machine, Hidden Machine, and Move Tutor moves. It is characterized as being inquisitive and playful but remarkably intelligent.

In contrast, Mewtwo is an artificial Pokemon created through experimentation on Mew's DNA and cloning, which is where the link between the two Pokemon arises. Mewtwo is an exceptionally powerful beast, with its characteristics generally being the opposite of Mew.

The two fought in Pokemon: The First Move - Mewtwo Strikes Back, where Mewtwo led a horde of cloned pocket monsters against the original ones in a quest to showcase its power and supremacy. The battle ended when Ash sacrificed himself to stop the two and was then subsequently revived by the tears of all the other pocket monsters present.

