What is an Evolution Calculator in Pokemon GO?

The stats and CP metrics of Pokemon GO can be tricky to follow, which is why certain third-party tools are particularly helpful. One of these tools is known as the Evolution Calculator, giving trainers the ability to judge better when to evolve a Pokemon.

Put plainly, EV calculators take the health and CP of an existing Pokemon and project how much of both it will receive upon evolving. For Pokemon GO trainers preparing their Pokemon for a line of evolutions, it can be quite helpful.

With an EV calculator, players can decide whether to continue powering up their Pokemon or not before using candies on its evolution.

Pokemon GO: Why an Evolution Calculator matters

How much CP and health does Gyarados receive when evolving from Magikarp? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While there are many Evolution Calculators in Pokemon GO? What purpose do they serve exactly? Their capabilities lie in their ability to help trainers make informed decisions. This is due to different Pokemon species receiving different benefits from evolving.

Some Pokemon only receive a marginal 50% improvement to their CP and health from evolution, while others can receive as much as 300% by comparison. This presents players with the ability to ask questions: Will evolving a new Pidgey make it stronger than your current Pidgeotto, or is evolving the Pidgeotto into Pidgeot a wiser move with regards to CP and HP?

Many Evolution Calculators show minimum, maximum, and mean increases in Pokemon metrics after evolution. If a Pokemon's maximum increase doesn't feel like they're worth the candy price, trainers can hold off on that particular evolution.

When creating a battle team in Pokemon GO, these decisions matter. This is especially true for trainers with a limited amount of candy and Stardust to evolve and power up Pokemon so that resource conservation can be considerably improved with a good Evolution Calculator.

Evolution Calculators in Pokemon GO pair perfectly with Initial Value (or IV) Calculators, which track a Pokemon's stat values. Since trainers who are serious about battling don't want to invest a large amount of time and resources into a given Pokemon, using these two calculators in unison can lead to great battle team planning.

This is particularly true when trainers have multiple Pokemon of the same species, as they typically vary in stats as well as initial health and CP. A little bit of planning now could save trainers plenty of headaches later.

When diving into either PvP or PvE environments, knowing just how strong your Pokemon can potentially be is crucial. Spending extra resources on a Pokemon just to watch it flounder in battles will only set trainers back considerably.

Fortunately, tons of Evolution and IV Calculators are available both via a web browser and even in app form to help trainers make these core decisions. Give one a spin and see how much it helps. Trainers who utilize these calculators tactfully won't be disappointed with the results.

