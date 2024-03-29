"What "Expert" or "Veteran" would buy these?": Pokemon GO player reacts to in-game box offerings

Pokemon GO's microtransactions have often drawn scrutiny from players, and it appears that the recent Expert and Veteran Boxes from the in-game shop have renewed the overall disappointment. In a recent post to the game's subreddit, the user u/Moose6619 shared the contents of the two boxes, which contained little more than Poke Balls and berries respectively. This left Moose6619 to ask:

"What "Expert" or "Veteran" would buy these??? Seriously... Come on Niantic..." - u/Moose6619, r/PokemonGO, March 28, 2024

Considering that Poke Balls and berries are quite easy to get in Pokemon GO just by playing the game and performing activities like spinning Pokestop discs or opening gifts, it's understandable for players to be annoyed at the prospect of paying hard-earned (or bought) Pokecoins just for basic items. It doesn't take long to stock up on Poke Balls and berries, so why would trainers pay for them?

As a matter of fact, many players who play actively spend more time throwing away excess Poke Balls and berries just to make space for more important items in their pack. Of all the items that could be offered in shop boxes in Pokemon GO, countless other options would actively encourage trainers to spend their Pokecoins on boxes, and fans tend to wonder why Niantic doesn't capitalize on this.

As detestable as many Pokemon GO players have found these two new boxes, some trainers do defend the decision to put them in the in-game shop. Rural players who don't have ready access to Pokestops can often find the shop box worth the coins compared to roaming for an extended period of time. On the other hand, some players simply don't mind spending real-world money.

The view of Niantic's push for revenue in many facets of Pokemon GO has long been a contentious point for fans. For many players, the mobile developer is attempting to maximize profits from whales (players who spend immense sums of money on items), which has led to the detriment of the game's quality and the experience of the casual player.

Whatever the case, Niantic isn't known to stray from its content strategy in Pokemon GO very often. Despite fan pushback, the developer appears to move on with its plans and tune out the feedback. In the face of this, all players can do is choose not to purchase the boxes in the hope that better opportunities are available.

Are Pokemon GO's microtransactions harming its player base?

Pokemon GO may be free to play, but many trainers understand that the game app still exists to generate revenue. Even so, countless players have announced on social media over the years that they can't continue playing the game due to how Niantic is monetizing certain aspects of gameplay. One common complaint has regarded event-exclusive tickets.

A two-tiered system of free-to-play and pay-to-play players in Pokemon GO isn't new, but some free-to-play players (or those that don't spend much) may be feeling more alienated as more exclusive items, Pokemon encounters, and research are reserved for players willing to dole out real-world money for event and research tickets or items from the in-game shop.

Microtransactions have been part of the mobile title since its launch day, but Niantic's profiteering strategy may have widened the rift between players who enjoy the game without spending money and those who regularly offer real-world currency. This understandably turns some fans off of the game due to a feeling of not being able to enjoy it to the fullest like they once could.

Having an in-game shop is common in the mobile gaming space, but there's a line between providing optional purchases and effectively paywalling parts of the game off to a certain subset of the player base. Unfortunately, for some trainers, the path that Niantic has taken has been one they can no longer follow.

