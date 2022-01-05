What are Heracross' weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Heracross is a useful partner in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but it doesn't come without its weaknesses.

If players plan on putting a Heracross on their Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl team, they'll need to know what type of attacks will inflict supereffective damage.

Players will come up against a mighty Heracross when battling Aaron of the Elite Four. So, having knowledge of its weaknesses will help in multiple ways. Heracross will have trouble against Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Fairy types.

What types will destroy Heracross in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Heracross is a Bug/Fighting-type Pokemon. That makes it 2x weaker against Fire, Psychic, and Fairy-type attacks. Furthermore, it is 4x weaker against Flying-type moves.

Its physical Defense stat is the lowest of its defensive stats. This means physical attacks from any of those types will be very effective against Heracross in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Here is an attack from each type of weakness that will decimate Heracross:

Fire : Flare Blitz

: Flare Blitz Psychic : Zen Headbutt

: Zen Headbutt Fairy : Play Rough

: Play Rough Flying: Air Slash

All of those are physical attacks that will take exploit Heracross' 75 base Defense stat. If players are taking on Aaron in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they must have an extremely fast Flying-type or Fire-type.

Staraptor comes with Intimidate to lower Heracross' attack and is very quick. The same can be said for Infernape and Rapidash. Those two Fire-types are speedy Pokemon that will help against Heracross.

STRKLLR 💫 @STRKLLRTV

Aaron’s Pokémon league Team:

- Dustox (LV. 53)

- Heracross (LV. 54)

- Beautifly (LV. 53)

- Vespiquen (LV. 54)

- Drapion (LV. 57)

- Heracross (LV. 54)

Aaron's Heracross knows Earthquake, Rock Slide, Facade, and Brick Break. With it having one of the highest base Attack stats in the game, it will seriously hurt Flying and Fire-types if players don't take their turn first.

A Heracross in the wild, obtained through the Honey Tree method, will be much easier to deal with if players are looking to inflict supereffective damage with any of the aforementioned attacks.

