What are Heracross' weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Heracross can be a tough opponent in Pokemon GO, so naturally, players are curious about its weaknesses.

A dual Bug/Fighting-type, Heracross is only susceptible to a few select types of Pocket Monsters in the mobile game.

This article serves as a Pokemon GO player's guide for all of Heracross' weaknesses.

Heracross is vulnerable against four types in Pokemon GO

As a Bug and Fighting-type Pokemon, Heracross' weaknesses include Fairy, Flying, Fire, and Psychic-type opponents.

On the flip side, Heracross has built-in resistances against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type enemies. Keeping in mind the types that Heracross is susceptible to, here are some of the best counters to use against this Pokemon.

Mega Pidgeot - Mega Pidgeot will make quick work of Heracross if a player is fortunate enough to have this Mega Evolved Pokemon on their team. Using the attacks Gust and Brave Bird, Mega Pidgeot will rain absolute hellfire on the opposition.

Moltres - This Legendary Pokemon is a dual Fire/Flying-type, making it an exceptional counter to use against Heracross. The best moveset for Moltres in this scenario is Wing Attack paired with Sky Attack.

Staraptor - As a Normal/Flying type, Staraptor is able to take advantage of using the Wing Attack and Brave Bird combo against Heracross. This Pokemon isn't that difficult to obtain either, making it a great choice for players of all skill levels to use.

Mewtwo - A Pokemon GO trainer can almost never go wrong when using Mewtwo. In this case, the Legendary Pokemon will be ideal against Heracross if it knows Psycho Cut and Psystrike.

Charizard - This classic Generation I, Fire/Flying type will rock Heracross' world with its overwhelming strength in battle. Charizards that know Air Slash and Overheat will destroy Heracross.

It is highly recommended to use a few of the Pokemon listed above, or those that are assigned as one of the types Heracross is weak against to win the battle.

