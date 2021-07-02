What level do you need to be to trade in Pokemon GO?

Trading Pokemon in Pokemon GO is a benefit that everyone loves, as long as they are able to do it, and here is the scoop on trading.

In order to be able to trade with anyone in Pokémon GO, a Trainer needs to be at Level 10 or higher, and of course, be the friend of the Trainer they desire to trade with.

A Pokémon GO Trainer will also need to ensure that they have enough stardust to complete the trade. The amount of stardust needed for trades depends on the kind of trade that is is taking place, and what level of friendship the two Trainers are at with one another.

The amount of Stardust needed to trade in Pokemon GO

Standard Trade

Good Friend: 100

Great Friend: 80

Ultra Friend: 8

Best Friend: 4

Shiny or Legendary (caught)

Good Friend: 20,000

Great Friend: 16,000

Ultra Friend: 1,600

Best Friend: 800

Shiny or Legendary (uncaught)

Good Friend: 1,00,000

Great Friend: 800,000

Ultra Friend: 80,000

Best Friend: 40,000

With that being said, waiting to become Best Friends in Pokemon GO with another Trainer will be the most beneficial way to get those good trades completed. The way to increase friendships in Pokémon GO is simple.

Just send and receive gifts with the other Trainer and battle together in Raids.

Battling in PVP battles will also help increase a Trainer’s friendship level in Pokemon GO. Although, the friendship level can only increase once per day, so checking it daily will be helpful.

Keep in mind that a Special Trade (Legendary, Shiny, or uncaught Pokémon) in Pokemon GO can only happen once per day. Lucky Trades is also a benefit when it comes to trading. Lucky Trades can be random, or if a Trainer becomes Lucky Friends with a Best friend, their next trade will result in a Lucky Pokémon in Pokemon GO.

Once a Lucky Trade is completed, the benefit of having a Lucky Pokemon is that a Pokemon GO Player can power up that Pokemon at half the cost. Therefore, if a Trainer's Pokemon usually costs 5,000 stardust to power up, it will only cost the Trainer 2,500.

Something to remember is that when trading Pokemon, the stats of the Pokemon will change. If a Trainer has a 3* Charizard they are trading to another Trainer, it could result in a 2* or even a 1* Charizard once traded.

