What level does Ponyta evolve at in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Ponyta is one of a few Fire-type Pokemon found in the Sinnoh Pokedex of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

For many trainers, catching a Ponyta is the way to go after picking either Piplup or Turtwig as their starter. Ponyta fills the commonly needed Fire-type role and does a solid job of doing so.

Once it evolves, Ponyta becomes the even more powerful Rapidash. The evolution takes place once Ponyta reaches level 40 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Ponyta evolves into Rapidash at level 40 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rapidash in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leveling up is much simpler and easier in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In past iterations of the franchise, only the Pokemon that took part in the battle and survived would receive EXP.

Only if another Pokemon in the party held the EXP Share item would a partner not participating in the battle get EXP once it ended. That's all changed as of late, especially in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When a battle completes, any Pokemon in the party will receive EXP. The EXP Share is universal and no longer an item. That makes increasing a certain Pokemon's level very doable.

Ponyta can be caught on Routes 215, 214, 210, 206, and 211 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. After that, add it to your party and simply battle throughout your journey.

Ponyta will receive more EXP if it takes part in the battle, which will speed up the process. As well, you can use a Rare Candy to increase its level by one and get it even closer to 40.

As soon as level 40 is reached, the evolution process will begin and Ponyta will turn into Rapidash. That evolution then gives a 500 total base start for the Fire Horse Pokemon.

Its best attributes are a 105 Speed and 100 Attack. There are plenty of Physical attacks available for this Fire-type to carry you to the Elite Four and beyond after it evolves from Ponyta.

