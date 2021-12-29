What level does Swablu evolve at in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Trainers can catch a Swablu and evolve it into a powerful Dragon-type in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Swablu is a Normal/Flying-type, but that Normal-typing turns to Dragon when it evolves into Altaria. This makes it a popular Pokemon for trainers to catch in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground.

There is nothing special about evolving Swablu into Altaria. You don't need a Stone, nor do you need to trade it. You simply need to get Swablu to level 35 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Swablu evolves into Altaria at level 35 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Altaria in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Unfortunately, Swablu can only be caught in the Grand Underground or via Poke Radar on Route 211 East. That means you'll have to wait awhile to obtain the Cotton Bird Pokemon.

The good news is that it is available in the Grand Underground as soon as that area becomes accessible. Swablu can be found and caught in the Fountainspring Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Spacious Cave, and Glacial Cavern biomes.

Catch it like you would any other Pokemon and you can start focusing on its evolution. You'll need to battle with it, or have it in your party at least, to earn EXP and level it up.

Ensuring it takes part in the battle will grant it more EXP when the fight is over. Otherwise, Swablu will gain a minimal amount as part of the EXP Share system, while it sits in the party without fighting.

To make the process faster, you can always use a Rare Candy. If you have multiple, you can use them all to increase its level by one with each Rare Candy that is given.

Self-ProclaimedProfessionalDawnPokemonDisliker @MathaisStupidus i just realised Swablu in the underground can have perish song



welp might as well add taunt to my toxicroak... i just realised Swablu in the underground can have perish songwelp might as well add taunt to my toxicroak...

Whether it hits level 35 through EXP gains or from a Rare Candy, the evolution will begin right after. Sit back and watch as Swablu turns into the defensive Dragon/Flying-type Altaria.

Also Read Article Continues below

It comes with a base Special Defense of 105 and Defense of 90. Its Attack and Special Attack both start at 70, so you can choose whatever offense capabilities you want for the Humming Pokemon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider