What are Lugia's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Lugia is a powerful Pokemon GO opponent that often appears in raids. It is one of the two legendary mascots of Pokemon Gold and Silver.

While it is a formidable enemy in Pokemon GO, Lugia is far from undefeatable. Even with a raid bonus to its stats and CP, it can still be defeated with the right counters.

Bringing along fellow trainers that use the same counters or those of a similar elemental type should be enough to defeat Lugia

However, trainers will want to be aware of the full breadth of elemental weaknesses that Lugia has in battle to take advantage of them to the fullest.

Lugia's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Very few Pokemon can hammer away at Lugia like Gengar's Mega Evolution form (Image via Niantic)

Lugia possesses a dual Psychic/Flying typing, giving it a grand total of five elemental weaknesses. It is weak to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves and Pokemon.

If Pokemon match their typing to an attack of the same type, they'll also benefit from a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which will increase their damage output. This can be a huge aid when dealing with higher-level raid bosses like Lugia, and trainers will want to utilize any and all bonuses to their advantage.

If a trainer has Mega Energy available, it may not be a bad idea to use a Mega Evolution to defeat Lugia. Although Mega Evolutions are usually saved for battling Mega Raid Bosses, having some spare energy can allow trainers to defeat five-star raid bosses like Lugia quite quickly.

It's obviously an option left to the trainer's discretion as Lugia can also be defeated without Mega Evolving a Pokemon.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers will find a list of effective Pokemon and moves that can serve as hard counters to Lugia in battle situations:

Pokemon

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Manectric

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

Mega Abomasnow

Zekrom

Thundurus

Rampardos

Chandelure

Darkrai

Rhyperior

Galarian Darmanitan

Giratina

Weavile

Hoopa

Magnezone

Electivire

Raikou

Yveltal

Terrakion

Mamoswine

Hydreigon

Tyranitar

Luxray

Zapdos

Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Thunder Fang (Electric-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Zap Cannon (Electric-type)

Weather Ball (Ice-type)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Trainers will want to keep these Pokemon at the highest stat and CP possible to ensure they're doing the most damage to Lugia.

