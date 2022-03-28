How to catch Glalie in Pokemon GO (March 2022)

An Ice-type Pokemon, Glalie is one of two possible evolutions of Snorunt in Pokemon and Pokemon GO.

Originating from the third generation of Pokemon games, Glalie is the male counterpart to Froslass in Pokemon GO. When fed 100 candies, Snorunt will evolve into Glalie if it is male or Froslass if it is female.

While Froslass is considered the better pick for combat, particularly in PvP, Glalie is no slouch and has its own effectiveness.

Glalie was introduced in the mobile game on December 21, 2017, during the Holiday 2017 event, which debuted a sizable number of aquatic Hoenn-region Pokemon.

Catching Glalie in the wild in Pokemon GO

Levi's Glalie in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite having been in the wild since December 2017, Glalie has appeared somewhat sporadically in Pokemon GO. It often appears during the winter months alongside other Ice-type Pokemon. However, this doesn't mean trainers won't be able to catch it during other seasons.

As an Ice-type, Glalie can prominently be found in colder areas, especially those currently experiencing snow. Despite this, it is rare for players to have snow on their location right now.

With that in mind, trainers may have to look for Glalie in grassy areas or near large bodies of water. While this doesn't guarantee the Pokemon's appearance, it can certainly help a trainer's prospects in the search.

If Pokemon GO trainers are still having a tough time finding Glalie, they may want to invest in a Glacial Lure Module. When attached to a Pokestop, this particular lure module can attract Water and Ice-type Pokemon.

However, the item is only capable of attracting a certain pool of Pokemon at one time. Unfortunately, Glalie doesn't currently find itself in this pool.

The good news is that Snorunt can be attracted by Glacial Lure Modules, making it worth the investment at the moment. Trainers can attach a glacial lure, rack up a sizable number of Snorunt and evolve Glalie if they'd like.

This should be done quickly, as specialized lure modules change the Pokemon they attract over time, which means they may not attract Snorunt in the future.

Typically, the best opportunity to capture Glalie in the wild is during Pokemon GO's many events. However, there's been no word about when Glalie will return to an event.

With that in mind, trainers will need to stick to the game's conventional tactics to capture Glalie in the wild. It won't be easy, but persistent players may be surprised with what they're able to accomplish.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh