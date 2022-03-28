How to evolve Fomantis in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's newest Lush Jungle event brought with it the second wave of new Pokemon hailing from the Alola region. Fomantis and its evolution, Lurantis, are two of the three new Pokemon to be added to Niantic's mobile game alongside the release of the event.

Fomantis and Lurantis were added to the franchise in the seventh generation. Lurantis, Fomantis' evolution, made a grand entrance in the hearts of players in its role as one of Akala Island's most powerful Totem Pokemon. Players who played Pokemon Sun and Moon will remember the challenge Lurantis gave in its battle.

With evolution being one of the most important mechanics in Pokemon games, players have taken a note of Fomantis' interesting evolution requirements. Since it is always easier in Pokemon GO to evolve a Pokemon rather than catch a fully evolved one, players may need some help when trying to evolve Fomantis.

Tips for evolving Fomantis in Pokemon GO

Lurantis as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first requirement to complete when evolving a Fomantis in Pokemon GO is to collect 50 Fomantis candies. This can be an incredibly easy requirement to meet as the current Season of Alola event has given a slight boost to the spawn rate of Grass-type Pokemon. Fomantis also has a slightly larger spawn rate since its new.

Luckily, Niantic has implemented a few items and features that players can use to increase the amount of candy they get per catch. Using Pinap Berries doubles the amount of candy the player gets from catching Pokemon. Players can then transfer the Pokemon for an additional candy and earn a total of 7 candies per catch.

In total, to obtain 50 Fomantis candies, players would only have to catch 8 Fomantis, including the Fomantis that players would keep and not transfer. This is an incredibly lower number than the 17 Fomantis the player would need to catch without utilizing any of the mentioned methods.

The next requirement the player will have to meet to evolve Fomantis in Pokemon GO is a lot simpler. Players only need to wait for daytime to evolve their Fomantis into Lurantis. Even in the main series, players needed to wait until the day for their Fomantis to be able to evolve.

While this may sound odd, many other Pokemon need to be evolved during the day. Espeon is typically the poster child for this requirement as it was the first Pokemon in the franchise to have a time-sensitive evolution requirement. Other Pokemon like Rockruff and Yungoos also have time-based evolutions.

In conclusion, players need to collect 50 Fomantis candies to evolve their Fomantis in Pokemon GO. Players will also need to wait until daytime. In the game, daytime is any time between 8 AM and 7:59 PM. Once all the requirements are met, the player will be able to evolve their Fomantis into Lurantis.

