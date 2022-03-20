When does the Okinawa event start in Pokemon GO?

Despite being put on hold, Pokemon GO is finally going ahead with its Okinawa event from March 19.

This will be the first event that is region-locked to Okinawa itself. Not Japan, specifically Okinawa. Trainers there will be able to get hold of an exclusive skin for Pikachu, but there will be more to the event that everyone around the world can participate in.

Special Pokemon GO event region-locked to the Okinawa Prefecture

The long-awaited Okinawa event is finally arriving. Trainers in the area will be able to catch Pikachu wearing an Okinawan kariyushi shirt. Corsola will also be appearing in the wild, and both of them will have a chance of being shiny.

In addition, there will be special PokeStops appearing around Okinawa. The event starts 12:00 AM local time.

This event was supposed to occur in 2021, but sadly the pandemic forced Niantic to delay things. Fortunately, though, the Okinawa event will begin on March 19. The Pikachu with a kariyushi shirt will actually stay in the region for an entire year!

This won’t be the only collaboration with Pokemon Air Adventures this year. Another event will occur from Tuesday, May 3, to Sunday, May 8.

Details on this event are a little scarce at the moment. From Saturday, May 7, to Sunday, May 8, though, trainers in Okinawa will be able to catch a special flying Pikachu with some unique balloons.

Pokemon Air Adventures feature several jets (Image via Flying Pikachu)

Pokemon Air Adventures is quite the company for Pokefans. They sponsor tours throughout the Okinawa region of Japan. On top of that, they have their own jets that are themed around the Nintendo franchise.

One of their jets is adorned with flying Pikachus. The other features different characters from games like Wailord and Shaymin Sky.

This will be the second flying Pikachu in the mobile game. Trainers were previously able to catch flying Pikachu during the 5th-anniversary event.

Kariyushi shirts are a style of shirt specific to the Okinawa prefecture. They are similar to Aloha shirts stylistically, which is perfect now that Niantic is rolling out the Season of Alola.

