What Pokemon cards are available in 26th McDonald's Promo set?

The 26th Happy Meal collaboration between Pokemon and McDonald's is just on the horizon, and following its announcement comes the reveal of the available cards. Following this new development, card collectors and fans of the franchise are dusting off their card binders again to add to their collection.

As many collectors experienced in this yearly collaboration will know, these cards are given out in a booster pack containing four with every distribution. Consumers get one booster pack of four with every purchase of a McDonald's Happy Meal. However, these cards will not be available with these meals until August 9.

With this in mind, fans can begin looking into the available cards to be found during this distribution period. Knowing the cards in the packs ahead of time can help collectors determine if purchasing an excessive amount of McDonald's Happy Meals is worth the time and money or if they can sit this one out this year.

Notable cards in Pokemon x McDonald's 26th collaboration

Promotional imagery for the card giveaway collaboration (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those just wanting to know what creatures are coming to the cards during the period of distribution, here is a concise list of all the available pocket monsters:

Bewear

Chinchou

Cutiefly

Drampa

Flaaffy

Gossifleur

Growlithe

Lapras

Ledyba

Pangoro

Pikachu

Rowlet

Smeargle

Tynamo

Victini

Sadly, this expansion will have no exclusive energy cards, supporters, trainers, or items. These sets typically house the creatures exclusively.

This collaboration expansion comes with fifteen different creatures, six of which are available in holographic foil. It will be the same confetti foil used for various other McDonald's collaborations in the past.

As many collectors know, these cards also rapidly increase in their monetary worth.

Knowing this, fans can begin looking into this expansion to see if there are any special cards they should keep an eye out for. Of course, as expected, even in a distribution such as this, cards in the set are worth significantly more than the others upon the set's release to the public.

Of course, with every new McDonald's collab pack comes a new Pikachu card front and center. It will also have a holographic foil version.

This card is also one of the most valuable players can get their hands on if they manage to unwrap this holographic variant, bringing in around $12.

The Growlithe card in the pack is also one that users will want to watch out for. While its standard variant is one of the cheapest cards in the expansion, the holographic variant is the most valuable card in the pack if the gamers manage to keep it in mint condition.

The final card they should keep an eye out for is the one depicting the only Mythical Pokemon in this set, Victini. It is another one held in high value among card collectors.

While cards of Mythical Pokemon always tend to be more high-end, the holographic variant of this card is even more desirable.

