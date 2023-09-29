What is Pokemon Damage Calculator?

Competitive play is a huge part of the Pokemon experience for many people. This could refer to the current generation's Battle Stadium or even battle simulators on websites such as Smogon. Either way, to be even moderately successful in this, you need vast knowledge about Pocket Monsters, Held Items, Abilities, and more. Unlike a regular playthrough, small nuances can make a huge difference in competitive battles and players often go through lengthy preparations to come up with highly optimized teams. That is where Smogon's Damage Calculator comes into play.

By visiting the website, you can test out how much damage your Pokemon's attacks will do to different opponents under various situations. Every possible condition can be examined on this website, and it will come in handy when combined with Smogon's Team Creator. This guide will give you an overview of how to use the Pokemon Damage Calculator.

How to use Pokemon Damage Calculator

Damage Calculator (Image via Smogon)

Using the Damage Calculator is fairly simple. Go to the website (https://calc.pokemonshowdown.com/) and enter all the relevant details for your Pocket Monster as well as the target, along with all the prevailing conditions on the battlefield.

After you have put in all the specifics (discussed in the next section), select the move whose damage output you want to check. The system will then show you the possible range of damage along with the number of moves it will take to knock out the opponent using this attack under the same conditions.

The simulator allows you to customize everything, but it also allows you to select archetypes of the attacker and the target based on their popular builds.

How does damage calculation work in Pokemon?

Damage Calculator can be useful for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet competitive battlers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

How much damage an attack deals to an opponent in a given turn is dependent on many factors, which are:

User and target's elemental type

Move's elemental type

User and target's base stats

User and target's EV investments

User and target's IV distribution

User and target's Nature

User and target's Held Item

Previous stat changes during the battle

User and target's Tera Type*

Status conditions*

Total health*

Presence of a Terrain (Electric, Grassy, Misty, Psychic)*

Ruin abilities (Beads, Tablets, Sword, Vessel)*

Weather*

Hazards*

Damage-reducing shields*

Not all of these will apply to every round of all battles. The conditions marked with "*" will only come into play when set up by either side. The other factors are active by default for all battles.

An example will help you understand the process of damage calculation more clearly. Say there is an Arcanine on one side of the field who is facing off against an Abomasnow on the other side, and you want to know how much damage a Flare Blitz from the former will do to the target.

The simulator will first take into consideration both Arcanine's and Abomasnow's stat distributions (based on their EVs, IVs, Nature, and so on). Then, it will check if there are any of the optional conditions in play.

With the general stat distributions and other conditions absent, one Flare Blitz from Arcanine is guaranteed to knock out Abomasnow. However, if Rain and Reflect are active and Abomasnow had Terastallized into the Water-type and is holding the Occa Berry, the move would do barely any damage.

Similarly, you can find out the exact range of damage a move on any target using the Pokemon Damage Calculator.