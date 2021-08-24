What are Snorlax's weaknesses in Pokemon GO? (August 2021)

One of Pokemon GO's tankiest foes to find in battle, be it a gym raid or trainer bout, Snorlax's high health and defense can make it a tough outing.

When dealing with a Pokemon with such high endurance, taking advantage of its weaknesses is advised. As a Normal-type Pokemon, Snorlax is only truly weak to Fighting-type moves, meaning players will have to rely on these attacks to deal quick and super effective damage to the sleeping giant.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Fighting-type moves that deal great damage to Snorlax and even more Pokemon that are capable of wielding those moves effectively.

Pokemon GO: Moves and Pokemon that counter Snorlax

Snorlax may get tons of sleep in over the course of the day, but it's no pushover in a fight. (Image via Niantic)

Being susceptible to Fighting-type moves, Pokemon GO trainers may want to bring out their best Fighting-type Pokemon to deal damage to Snorlax. If a Fighting-type Pokemon uses a move of the same type, they'll receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) and deal extra damage.

Even if players don't have Fighting-type options, other Pokemon can still deal good damage by utilizing Fighting-type moves within their moveset.

Some great moves to use against Snorlax in Pokemon GO include the following:

Fast Moves

Counter

Low Kick

Karate Chop

Rock Smash

Charge Moves

Dynamic Punch

Close Combat

Focus Blast

Superpower

Sacred Sword (Cobalion)

Aura Sphere (Lucario)

Pokemon that can use these moves to great effect include:

Conkledurr

Machamp

Breloom

Hariyama

Blaziken

Sirfetch'd

Toxicroak

Heracross

Emboar

Sawk

Throh

Gallade

Cobalion

Pangoro

Regigigas

Chesnaught

Primeape

Infernape

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Zamazenta

Poliwrath

Hitmontop

Mienfoo

When taking on a Snorlax in a raid boss scenario, having fellow Pokemon GO trainers also utilize its weaknesses will allow the fight to conclude much more quickly. If players are grinding Snorlax for candies or high-stat captures from gym raids, defeating it quickly is preferred to maximize rewards.

Players are advised to capitalize on this aspect before Snorlax becomes unavailable as a raid boss again.

However, these moves and Pokemon should prove to be effective counters in both PvP and PvE trainer battles as well.

These combinations will help whether trainers fight Snorlax in Pokemon GO's Battle League, in a gym as a defensive Pokemon, or even as a Shadow Pokemon used by Team GO Rocket.

