Pokemon GO: When will Zamazenta be available in raids?

Zamazenta, the Warrior Pokemon, was introduced in the latest installments of the main series Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Following the announcement of Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock: Part 3 , Pokemon from the Galar region were shown to be joining the roster available to trainers for the duration of the event. It included the two Galar legendaries, Zacian and Zamazenta, as raid bosses.

When will Zamazenta be Available?

Crowned Shield Zamazenta as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Along with the announcement of Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock's third part, where Zamazenta will be available, players also received the time period of the event. Ultra Unlock: Part 3 will last from 20 August 2021 at 10.00 AM to 31 August 2021 at 8.00 PM.

However, the event is split up between the two weeks. Zamazenta cannot be found in the first week of this event. It will be a five star raid boss from 26 August 2021 to 1 September 2021.

Additional Information: Zamazenta

For trainers looking to use their newly obtained Zamazenta in raids and player vs player league battles, here is some useful information to keep in mind:

Zamazenta has 2 forms: Hero of Many Battles and Crowned form.

Zamazenta in its "Hero of Many Battles" form is a Fighting type while its "Crowned" form makes it a Steel and Fighting type.

"Hero of Many Battles" Zamazenta takes super effective damage from Psychic, Flying, and Fairy type attacks.

"Crowned" Zamazenta takes super effective damage from Fighting, Fire, and Ground type attacks.

"Hero of Many Battles" Zamatenta has an attack stat of 254, a defense stat of 236, and a stamina stat of 192

"Crowned" Zamazenta has an attack stat of 250, a defense stat of 294, and a stamina stat of 192

"Hero of Many Battles" Zamazenta has a maximum CP of 4,329

"Crowned" Zamazenta has a maximum CP of 4,717

Many players are excited for the third part of the Ultra Unlock event as it will finally allow them to catch their new favorites introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

For trainers keeping an eye out for the newest legendaries, Zamazenta will be available on the second week of Ultra Unlock: Part 3.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul