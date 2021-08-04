How to catch Zacian in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

Kept under wraps in Pokemon GO for some time, the third part of the Ultra Unlock event has revealed the appearance of Zacian and Zamazenta, who have been released by the antics of the Pokemon Hoopa.

Part of the Galar region's Hero Duo along with Zamazenta, Zacian is the mascot of Pokemon Sword. While many Pokemon GO players had speculated Hoopa would be available for capture in Part 3 of the Ultra Unlock festivities, it appears the Pokemon's antics are continuing as it releases more Legendary Pokemon into the game world. This portion of the upcoming event presents players with a great opportunity to catch Pokemon Sword and Shield's mascots, so players may be content with holding off on Hoopa for now.

Pokemon GO: How to encounter and catch Zacian in Ultra Unlock Part 3

Part 3 of the Ultra Unlock event is fast approaching, and it promises to bring plenty of new Pokemon along with it. In addition to the two Galar region legendaries, players can expect to see the introduction of Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool and Falinks in Pokemon GO. Lucky trainers may even spot some shiny Pokemon along the way, including the Galarian forms of Meowth, Farfetch'd, Weezing and Stunfisk. Hoopa seems intent on bringing plenty of Galar region goodness to players when this portion of the event begins.

From 10.00 am on 20 August 2021 to 8.00 pm on 31 August 2021 local time, Ultra Unlock Part 3 will be active in Pokemon GO. During the event's first week, players aiming to catch Zacian should look to five star raids. Additionally, on August 25 from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm local time, Zacian will be featured in a Raid Hour event. This should give Pokemon GO trainers ample opportunity to take on Zacian in raids and defeat it, allowing them to capture it afterwards.

Appearing in its "Hero of Many Battles" form instead of its "Crowned Sword" form, Zacian will be present in raids as a Fairy/Steel-type Pokemon. With this in mind, Zacian will likely be weak to Poison- and Steel-type attacks. Pokemon GO trainers hoping to deal super effective damage to Zacian and whittle down its huge HP total quickly should begin building battle parties to make full use of these type advantages. With a solid group of fellow trainers behind them, players should have a great chance of defeating Zacian in raids and catching it.

During the first week of raids for the event, Mega Beedrill will be available as a Mega Raid boss. Considering Mega Beedrill's ability to use Poison-type moves effectively, it may be worth looking into collecting some Mega Energy for the Bug-type Pokemon in order to rack up damage on Zacian.

