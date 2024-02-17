What are space-time anomalies in Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh?

Space-time anomalies take place during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh. However, this detail about the event has left some players stumped. It has also given hope to many who have played the Pokemon Legends: Arceus title, which has left several gamers with the wrong idea about what could happen during GO Tour: Sinnoh.

The anomalies are not the highlight of this event that many players may think it is, and their in-game description might have led to some confusion. Hopefully, we can answer any questions players might have about this content in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about Space-time Anomalies in Pokemon GO

Official imagery for Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

In its description of the event, Niantic says that space-time anomalies have opened in the game and will change the spawns for the event. This is used to justify the Hisuian creatures that will be present during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh. This means no real anomalies will be present in the event.

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, where every Hisuian Pokemon debuted, space-time anomalies would happen considerably often in the form of Space-Time Rifts. These occurrences would be physical events in the overworld, where players could encounter rare and modern creatures like Porygon, Scizor, and the base forms of Sneasel.

Since Space-Time Rifts seem similar to the space-time anomalies described in the post about the yearly event, it can be easy for players to get confused. Sadly, no such rifts will be present during the event, and the space-time anomalies were just used to explain why these creatures from a past era are returning to the wild for Pokemon GO.

A Space-Time Rift as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, since these anomalies will be bringing new Hisuian monsters to the game, many players may want to know what rare creatures they can catch during the event. Here are all the Hisuian Pokemon that will be present thanks to these anomalies:

Hisuian Decidueye - 3-Star Raid

Hisuian Typhlosion - 3-Star Raid

Hisuian Samurott - 3-Star Raid

Hisuian Growlithe - During the Ancient Grove habitat

Hisuian Voltorb - During the Ancient Grove habitat, 5 kilometer eggs

Hisuian Qwilfish - During the Geothermal Lagoon habitat, 5 kilometer eggs

Hisuian Sneasel - During the Geothermal Lagoon habitat

Surprisingly, despite being a fan-favorite, Keavor appears to be absent from this tour in terms of the raids and encounter table. However, it is still possible that it and several other Hisuian monsters will come to Pokemon GO during the event as possible rewards for completing various tasks.

Overall, the existence of space-time anomalies in Pokemon GO is nothing more than a way for Niantic to justify the spawn rates during the event and does not hint at Space-Time Rifts being added to the title anytime soon. Nevertheless, the catalog of Hisuian Pokemon that will appear is already quite large, so players should have no problem finding their share of rare creatures as it is.