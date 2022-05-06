What is the start date for Pokemon GO Fest in Berlin?

After a lull in live events for Pokemon GO due to the global pandemic, Pokemon GO Fest 2022 is beginning its tour of live events in Berlin, Germany. Interested trainers can purchase tickets right now.

The live event in Berlin will take place from July 1 to July 3, 2022. Trainers can purchase tickets for specific days and time slots. They can even add on additional benefits for a charge, including Raid Lover and Critical Hatch.

Regardless, Niantic has assured trainers that Berlin is only the beginning of Pokemon GO Fest's live-hosted events.

What to expect from Pokemon GO Fest Berlin

GO Fest Berlin promises to provide trainers with several exclusive benefits within the confines of Britzer Garden (Image via Niantic)

After Pokemon GO trainers have paid their €24.99 or €32.13 price for a ticket or an early access ticket, respectively, they'll gain a host of benefits to enjoy.

Once trainers have made their way to the Britzer Garden in Berlin on their designated day of the event, they'll gain access to many exclusive features. These features won't be available to players who purchase a remote ticket.

Benefits for GO Fest Berlin Ticket Holders

Trainers will be able to explore the Britzer Garden and complete exclusive special research tasks, which can result in the capturing of Shaymin's Sky Forme. Other players will only have access to its Ground Forme initially.

Players will also be able to complete event-centric field research tasks in addition to the special research.

Shiny Pansear and shiny Foongus will be making their appearance during the event, and lucky trainers should be able to capture them.

Trainers can pick up an exclusive Pokemon GO Fest 2022 t-shirts, which will also be available at other live events if trainers can't make it to Berlin.

Live autograph sessions will also be taking place, and trainers can meet some of the game's creators during these sessions.

Four unique habitats will be found in the Britzer Garden, including Electric Garden, Windy Coast, Living Meadow, and Molten Rocks. Each habitat brings with it a host of Pokemon for trainers to capture and collect.

Trainers can make up to six special trades during the event, a huge improvement over the daily limit of one special trade. They can also head to the Battleground and battle other trainers in PvP combat.

A new photobomb Pokemon will be available for trainers who take plenty of snapshots during the event.

All trainers in the Berlin event will also be able to battle in special GO Fest raids. These raids feature 5-star bosses such as Cresselia and Darkrai.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh