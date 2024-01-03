What is the Ultra Wormhole in Pokemon GO?

Ultra Wormholes are a strange phenomenon in Pokemon GO. Much like the main series, these portals are a source of mystery. These can appear naturally but are most commonly opened by Cosmog, Solgaleo, and Lunala. However, with their sudden appearance in Niantic's mobile spin-off, players may have questions.

Ultra Wormholes are some of the most unique events to occur on live servers, considering what they bring to the area. So what should players know about these strange events, and how can they best prepare when one appears around them? Here is everything to know about Ultra Wormholes in Pokemon GO.

Understanding Ultra Wormholes in Pokemon GO

Nihilego emerging from an Ultra Wormhole in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ultra Wormholes in Pokemon GO will always appear over raid locations. These wormholes signify that an Ultra Beast will spawn at that location once the timer expires. Sadly, these details in the overworld are nothing more than cosmetic. This is incredibly disappointing, especially considering these portals could bring players to unique and interesting environments in the main series.

Essentially, these strange occurrences are a different look for Raid Eggs exclusively for Ultra Beasts. With this in mind, there is not much information regarding the Ultra Wormholes in terms of how they impact the world of Pokemon GO, unlike what was done for the main series.

As such, it would be an interesting idea to see how Niantic could add some more interactivity with these interdimensional portals. This is unlikely for the sake of keeping gameplay simple and approachable.

The Ultra Wormholes work better as a replacement for eggs in this context anyway. Nevertheless, these events still bring their own set of exclusive spawns for trainers to challenge in high-difficulty Raid Battles, and with that, many players will want to know more about them.

Every creature that appears from Ultra Wormholes in Pokemon GO

Xurkitree as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Almost every Ultra Beast can currently be caught in the game. All Ultra Beasts except the following can spawn from Ultra Wormholes:

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

There has been no word about when these creatures will come to the popular mobile game. However, since Poipole is the only Ultra Beast outside of Cosmog that can evolve, it, along with its other remaining Ultra Beast cousins, could be saved for a future event, with Poipole being a reward for completing the event's special research.

It can also be assumed that the remaining Ultra Beasts will be Five-Star Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO, with Stakataka and Blacephalon being region-exclusives for their initial launch, similar to what was done for Celesteela and Kartana. This is because these two Ultra Beasts were version-exclusives in their debut games, much like many other Ultra Beasts.

Since word on the release of the remaining Ultra Wormhole denizens has been scarce, it is difficult to pinpoint when we can expect to see them. However, once they do come to the game, they will be available from Ultra Wormhole raids as well.