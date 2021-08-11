What are Zacian's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Due to Hoopa's antics, Galarian legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta will be arriving in the third part of Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock event.

From August 20, 2021, at 10:00am until August 26, 2021, at 10:00am local time, Zacian will be appearing as a five-star raid boss. In addition, it will have its own dedicated Raid Hour on August 25, 2021, from 6:00pm to 7:00pm local time.

Appearing in its "Hero of Many Battles" form, the Pokemon Sword mascot will be battling trainers worldwide before its Pokemon Shield counterpart Zamazenta enters the fray. As a solo Fairy-type Pokemon in its "Hero" form, taking advantage of Zacian's two elemental weaknesses will be key to defeating and capturing it.

Pokemon GO: Zacian's elemental weaknesses and counter picks

To beat Zacian quickly, players will want to use a battle party full of Pokemon with Poison and Steel-type moves (Image via Niantic)

Since Zacian is an impending five-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, a team of players will have to work together in order to take it down in a battle.

By taking advantage of its type weaknesses and dealing super-effective damage, Pokemon GO trainers can burn this boss' HP down quickly and give themselves some breathing room against the raid timer.

In its "Hero" form, Zacian only has two type weaknesses: Poison and Steel-type moves. To beat Zacian quickly, players will want to use a battle party full of Pokemon that can utilize these types of moves.

If players can also use Pokemon that match their types to the moves themselves, they'll receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB), which gives an additional boost to damage. With the right counters and enough players working in unison, Zacian should fall easily.

Some great moves in Pokemon GO that deal super-effective damage to Zacian are as follows:

Fast Moves

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Iron Tail (Steel-type)

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Steel Wing (Steel-type)

Acid (Poison-type)

Charge Moves

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Meteor Smash (Steel-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Magnet Bomb (Steel-type)

Heavy Slam (Steel-type)

Flash Cannon (Steel-type)

When picking counters against Zacian in Pokemon GO, these Pokemon perform particularly well:

Gengar/Mega Gengar

Metagross

Dialga

Genesect

Jirachi

Aggron

Excadrill

Mega Beedrill (its Mega Energy can be acquired during the Ultra Unlock event by defeating it as a Mega Raid boss)

Roserade

Venusaur/Mega Venusaur

Cobalion

Empoleon

Bisharp

Scizor

Vileplume

Skuntank

Lucario

Magnezone

Melmetal

This list isn't exhaustive, but Pokemon GO trainers hoping to find a starting point to counter Zacian should be able to use these Pokemon to great effect.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh