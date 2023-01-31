When is the Blitzle Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Pokemon GO's event calendar for January is close to its conclusion, but trainers can expect at least one more event by the end of the month. Specifically, they will be able to enjoy Blitzle's Spotlight Hour event on January 31, 2023.

The Spotlight Hour is scheduled to begin at 6 pm local time and will feature a double transfer candy bonus. This makes for an excellent opportunity to not only acquire Blitzle but also to evolve it into its final form Zebstrika before the event ends.

However, this particular event will take time and effort and may not be for trainers who have already caught a quality Blitzle.

Therein lies the question: Is Blitzle's Spotlight Hour worth pursuing in Pokemon GO?

Assessing if Blitzle's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is worth the time

The upcoming Spotlight Hours presents a great chance to catch shiny Blitzle in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

When deciding whether the upcoming Spotlight Hour is worth a player's time in Pokemon GO, it depends heavily on what they can get out of it. For those who have already obtained Blitzle and Zebstrika, participating in the Spotlight Hour may not be the best time investment. However, there are upsides that should be considered for all trainers.

While Blitzle and Zebstrika are unfortunately held back by limited stats, players may not necessarily want them for their battle prowess. These two Electric-types aren't quite up to snuff on the battleground, but those driven to complete their Pokedex will want to participate if they haven't captured Blitzle and Zebstrika.

Alongside filling out a player's Pokedex, this Spotlight Hour may fulfill other endeavors. Specifically, those searching for a shiny Blitzle and Zebstrika have a good chance of finding one during the Spotlight Hour event.

While the limited window means players will be on some degree of a time crunch, an extensive approach will increase their chances of finding a shiny.

If nothing else, a Blitzle that is shiny or has quality IV stats (particularly if they're maxed out) should be a fetching offer as part of a trade with another Pokemon GO player.

It may not be a Legendary Pokemon, but a high-IV or shiny (or both) Blitzle/Zebstrika can still be a compelling trade target for those hoping to collect one. This is especially true if the player in question has missed Blitzle's Spotlight Hour.

At the end of the day, the decision to play during this particular Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour depends on the player. Are they willing to expend time to acquire Blitzle and Zebstrika, or are the rewards simply not worth the investment?

At any rate, trainers will have until January 31 to decide, and while this isn't a substantial amount of time, it doesn't take too long for a player to make up their minds.

