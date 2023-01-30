How to evolve Blitzle into Zebstrika in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

One of the many joys in Pokemon GO is filling up the Pokedex with every new species of creature. Nothing quite tickles the brain like seeing a fresh spot in the Pokedex light up with color when discovering a new type of pocket monster. Thankfully, Niantic gives players tons of opportunities to get their hands on some of the more rare or underappreciated specimens.

The community will soon have the opportunity to get their hands on one of the more obscure creatures in the franchise via the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. This spotlighted critter is the Electric-type zebra Pokemon from the Unova region, Blitzle. Trainers will also get the perfect chance to collect enough candies to evolve it.

So, what should players know about the highlighted creature in Pokemon GO before they leave to go participate in the Spotlight Hour event on Tuesday? There are different scenarios under which the critters can spawn. Even during the Spotlight Hour event, there are some details that trainers should keep in mind to make the most of this weekly occurrence.

Tips for evolving Blitzle in Pokemon GO

Blitzle as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In short, the only way to evolve a Blitzle into a Zebstrika in Pokemon GO is to collect a total of 50 Blitzle Candies. These can be accumulated through a couple different means. Players can acquire three candies for every wild Blitzle they catch without the use of items or event boosts that increase the amount of captured candy.

Fans can also earn Blitzle candies by assigning one as their Buddy Pokemon and walking with it. Every three kilometers, they will be given one Blitzle Candy. This means that if they only catch one specimen, they will need to walk a massive total of 441 kilometers before they have enough to evolve just one into Zebstrika.

Since the walking option can take a very long time for the average player, the best course of action is to catch as many Blitzle as possible and quickly grind for candies that way. Thankfully, the Spotlight Hour event is the perfect opportunity for this as the occurrence greatly increases the spawn rate of the creature that is highlighted, which is Blitzle in this case.

Since Blitzle is an Electric-type Pokemon, players can further increase its spawn rate if they manage to find an area currently experiencing rainy weather to farm in. This is thanks to Pokemon GO's weather-boost mechanic, which increases the spawn rate of specific types of Pokemon depending on the weather of the area the player is in.

Furthermore, gamers can greatly increase the general spawn rate of a given area through the use of consumable items.

Incense and Lure Module can be easily obtained through purchasing in the store or by spinning Pokestops. These can then be used to establish a patrol route during the Spotlight Hour. Doing this will flood the general spawn rate of an area, thus giving trainers the best chance of catching large amounts of Blitzle.

Once trainers have the 50 Blitzle Candies that are required to evolve one in Pokemon GO, they can do so by selecting the Blitzle they wish to evolve from their collection. From there, they will see the Evolve button in color, ready to be pushed. After doing so, a short cutscene will be played and Zebstrika will be added to the Pokedex.

Poll : 0 votes