When is Mega Heracross coming to Pokemon GO?

Recent information has surfaced regarding one of the remaining Mega Evolutions still missing from Pokemon GO. Mega Heracross is set to debut soon in the popular mobile game, shining the spotlight on the popular Bug-type once more. However, the context in which it will appear has yet to mentioned on the game's official website.

The Mega Evolution of Heracross is set to debut on April 12, but this is no mere random debut. Mega Heracross' arrival is only a highlight of a much larger event. Thankfully, the creature is set to have its own respective time frame at which players can encounter and battle it more frequently. Here is what trainers need to know about this new monster.

Everything to know about Mega Heracross' debut in Pokemon GO

Mega Heracross had a gimmick in the main series due to its Skill Link ability; however, it does not have this trait in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Heracross will debut sometime during Pokemon GO's Bug Out event, set to take place on April 12, 2024. The next day, Mega Heracross will be the subject of a Raid Day event. This will give players the perfect opportunity to catch one with better stats, or to grind for its rare shiny variant.

It will be available through standard Mega Raid Battles, so it will not be found in any Shadow Raids that may be circulating at the time. With this in mind, many trainers may want to know the best way to counter Mega Heracross so they have the least amount of trouble possible when it comes time to challenge this boss.

Thankfully, there is plenty of information regarding the species to make a structured blueprint on how players can take it down in Pokemon GO.

How to counter Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza is one of the best possible counters to bring to this fight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Heracross is a Bug and Fighting-type, exactly like its base form. This leaves it with a massive vulnerability to Flying-type attacks. Luckily, there are many different powerful creatures that can hit Mega Heracross exactly where it hurts. A lot of the listed counters will be Legendaries, which many players who participate in these levels of raids typically have.

Here are some great counters for trainers to consider taking into this fight:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Salamence

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Charizard Y

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Honchkrow

Shadow Staraptor

Since this fight is bound to be a challenging one, players should try to have between two to three of the listed counters above. Having them with their best possible IVs with all Flying-type attacks would be the best possible strategy to maximize damage output.

Since this is a Mega Raid Battle, players should try their best to have a large group accompany them as they challenge this foe. A group of five players or more would be the safest option, but some teams of experienced trainers may be able to take it down in groups of three, but we will not know until Mega Heracross debuts on live servers.