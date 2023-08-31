When is Mighty Mewtwo coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

In a great attempt to regain the player base in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's online base game, Game Freak has given players arguably the best Pokemon event in history: The Mighty Mewtwo event. This event not only offers players the chance to catch a Mewtwo in the most recent games in the franchise but also gives players worldwide a free Mew.

With this occurrence being one of the best releases by developers recently, many players will want to ensure they do not miss a moment. As such, knowing the schedule for the event will make planning one's day much less of a headache. So what is there to know about the Mighty Mewtwo event, and when can players expect it to go live?

When will Mewtwo appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Mewtwo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo will appear in 7 Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starting September 1st until September 17th. While one person can complete multiple raids, only one can be caught per profile. In other words, players will not be prompted to catch the Legendary Pokemon after they have already done so.

This Mewtwo will have boosted stats, the Psychic Tera Typing, and the cosmetic Mightiest Mark, which grants it a special title when summoned into battle. Though this was never elaborated on, during the event's announcement, players were told they would be in for something special if they used the free Mew they received to take down this specific Mewtwo.

How to get Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Mew as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Mythical Pokemon Mew is rarely available as it is the original Mythical Pokemon. Game Freak wants the creature to keep that aura of mystery it has developed over the years. However, for this one instance, players can receive a free Mew by simply entering a special code in the game's Mystery Gift function that can be accessed from the game's menu by pressing the X button.

The code is "GETY0URMEW," with the fifth character being a zero. Upon doing so, players can withdraw their Mew from their storage box or add it to their party if there's sufficient space. This Mew will have one of all the available Tera Types currently in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so that every Mew will be unique.

How to counter Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

If players find themselves with a Mew possessing the Dark Tera Typing, they should consider using it in this fight. Since Mew can learn every move in the game, players can construct their Mew as they wish. However, trainers will want to consider a debuffing build utilizing the move Acid Spray.

Since Mewtwo has high defensive stats, this move will help Mew deal decent damage while boosting the damage output of its allies. Bringing other Ghost and Dark types like Houndstone, Skeledirge, and Ting-Lu is a good idea, too.