When is Pokemon Day 2025?

Pokemon Day is a popular celebration within the franchise's fanbase, taking place every year on the anniversary of the original releases of Pokemon Red and Green on the Nintendo Gameboy. This occasion is also recognized by The Pokemon Company, which typically hosts a video showcase on the day.

Pokemon Day takes place on February 27. With Pokemon Legends Z-A's release date being in 2025, many believe this year's celebration may have some information on the upcoming game.

What to expect from Pokemon Day 2025

The Pokemon Company reveals some of its upcoming projects every February 27 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Day takes place every February 27, celebrating the anniversary of the mainline franchise. This occasion typically comes with a video showcase of some projects the franchise has in the works.

No information about Pokemon Legends Z-A has been released publicly since the game's announcement, so many fans hope the upcoming showcase will shine some light on the title.

A trailer showcasing gameplay for Pokemon Legends Z-A, along with more information about the game's plot, is expected to be unveiled during the celebration on February 27, 2025. Given that this title is the team's most significant project in progress, it will likely take up most of the attention. Some smaller projects may also be unveiled.

There's a chance that news about the Pokemon anime will be shared. Pokemon Horizons has earned a fanbase of its own, so it might be time for it to receive its own movie, similar to how the original series with Ash Ketchum did. A film featuring the Mythical Pokemon Pecharunt may be a good idea.

With the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, The Pokemon Company may reveal some projects they have planned for the new console. News about the next generation could also be part of the announcements on February 27.

Could Pokemon Gen X be announced during Pokemon Day 2025?

It is possible that Gen X could be on the horizon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Considering there was a three-year gap between the releases of the eighth and ninth generations of the Pokemon franchise, it's possible that the 10th generation is currently in development.

With the impending release of the Switch 2, players are speculating that the next main series generation games could debut on the new console. If this news isn't included in the Pokemon Day showcase, it might still be revealed during the Pokemon Showcase in the summer.

