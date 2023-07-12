When is Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames releasing?

The Pokemon TCG is continuing its Scarlet and Violet collection, and trainers will soon be able to enhance their decks courtesy of the latest Paldean expansion known as Obsidian Flames. This is the first expansion that features terastallized Pokemon ex that are type-shifted, including Charizard ex, Tyranitar ex, and Eiscue ex, along with plenty of other great cards.

Obsidian Flames is the localized iteration of the Japanese Ruler of the Black Flame expansion for this game. The two sets have separate card lists but a similar release date. To be specific, Ruler of the Black Flame debuts in Japan on July 28, 2023, with Obsidian Flames following in English locales on August 11, 2023.

For Pokemon TCG players curious about this new release, it doesn't hurt to examine the tentative card list for Obsidian Flames.

Card List for the English Version of the Pokemon TCG's Obsidian Flames Expansion

As its name might imply, the Pokemon TCG's third Paldea region expansion is heavily geared toward two things: Darkness and fire. However, that shouldn't worry players, as it contains plenty of other items from the Ruler of the Black Flame, ex Special Set, and ex Start Decks as well.

In total, Pokemon TCG players will find 15 Pokemon ex, six Tera Pokemon ex, 12 Illustration Rare cards, six Special Illustration Rare cards, 12 Ultra Rare cards, and three Hyper Rare gold-etched cards in this expansion. Hopefully, some of these new additions will be welcome assets in the ongoing Scarlet and Violet meta.

Here are all the confirmed cards in the Pokemon TCG's Obsidian Flames expansion:

Rowlet - Common

- Common Dartrix - Uncommon

- Uncommon Decidueye ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Toedscruel ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Victini ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Eiscue ex - Double Rare, Tera Fire-type

- Double Rare, Tera Fire-type Charcadet - Common

- Common Armarouge - Uncommon

- Uncommon Palafin - Rare in the Japanese expansion

- Rare in the Japanese expansion Magnezone - Uncommon

- Uncommon Tyranitar ex - Double Rare, Tera Electric-type

- Double Rare, Tera Electric-type Pawmot ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Miraidon ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Cleffa - Common

- Common Clefairy - Common

- Common Clefable ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Togetic - Uncommon

- Uncommon Togekiss - Black Star promo

- Black Star promo Sinistea - Common

- Common Toedscruel - Uncommon

- Uncommon Glimmora ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Koraidon ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Charizard ex - Double Rare, Tera Darkness-type

- Double Rare, Tera Darkness-type Scizor - Rare

- Rare Mawile - Uncommon

- Uncommon Melmetal ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Revaroom ex - Double Rare

- Double Rare Dragonite ex - Double Rare, Tera Dragon-type

- Double Rare, Tera Dragon-type Pidgeotto - Uncommon

- Uncommon Greedent ex - Double Rare, Tera Normal-type

- Double Rare, Tera Normal-type Lechonk - Illustration Rare in the Japanese expansion

- Illustration Rare in the Japanese expansion Vespiquen ex - Double Rare, Tera type TBD

- Double Rare, Tera type TBD Cleffa - Illustration Rare

- Illustration Rare Pidgeotto - Illustration Rare

- Illustration Rare Lechonk - Illustration Rare

- Illustration Rare Ryme - Ultra Rare Support Card

- Ultra Rare Support Card Charizard ex - Special Illustration Rare, Tera Darkness-type

- Special Illustration Rare, Tera Darkness-type Charizard ex - Hyper Rare, Tera Darkness-type

Fans of Charizard won't want to miss Obsidian Flames due to the various vivid illustrations of terastallized Charizard that are available in it. Furthermore, the introduction of Tera Pokemon that are separate from their standard typings should prove to be quite exciting for the meta's future.

Time will tell to determine how impactful this new Scarlet and Violet expansion will be in Pokemon TCG. Still, it certainly appears to be a step up from previous releases such as Paldea Evolved.

