When is Shadow Regice coming to Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

A recent newsletter on the official Pokemon GO website confirmed that the next Team Rocket Takeover event that will host the transition between Giovanni's Shadow Legendary will take place on March 25. Although the event ends a couple of days later, Shadow Regice will be available until the next Team Rocket Takeover event.

The Regis are some of the most interesting creatures in Pokemon GO. In the main series, they were known for their slow and unwieldy stats, but their transition to the mobile platform has given them new life, making them a popular choice among trainers.

In recent times, it has become much easier to find these Legendary Pokemon, with the trio being the focus of the upcoming Team Rocket Takeover events, and two new Regis added as Elite Raid Bosses. However, a lot of attention is now being given to the arrival of the next Regi, Regice.

With the original three Regis being the subject of the next line of Team Rocket Takeover events, players have been eagerly awaiting the chance to encounter Shadow Regice by Giovanni's side. As such, they may want to know more about what this particular version of the Legendary Pokemon has to offer.

Shadow Regice in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Regice as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice is a pick known for its defensive qualities. This is a bit of an issue right off the bat, since the pick has the worst defensive type in the game - pure Ice. Having a total of four weaknesses, with its only resistance being other Ice attacks, a lot of players may wonder if it is worth using.

What makes the Regis such good choices in Pokemon GO is their exclusive access to the Fast Attack called Lock-On. This attack does very little damage, but it makes up for this shortcoming by being the Fast Attack with the highest energy generation rate in the game. This allows these creatures to spam Charged Attacks, putting pressure on their opponents and hopefully baiting out their protect shields.

As experienced players will know, being a Shadow Pokemon grants Regice a passive increase in the amount of damage its attacks do. This can be very major for players who feel that Regice is lacking in terms of its damage output. It is unlikely that this boost will fix the poor damage output of Lock-On, but it will help Regice have more impact in battles.

Overall, the addition of Shadow Regice in Pokemon GO is a net positive for the community as it caters to collectors while also potentially altering the mobile game's rather stagnant metagame. Although it is unlikely that Shadow Regice will top the usage charts, having a new contender entering the ring is bound to impact the competitive scene in the following month.

