What is the best moveset for Regice in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Regice joined Pokemon GO in June 2018 and is one of the three Legendary Titans currently present in the game. It sports a high maximum defense stat, making it a popular pick in battles, particularly in Ultra and Master League PvP.

If trainers manage to capture a Regice of their very own, it likely goes without saying that they'll want it to perform at maximum efficiency in battles. However, optimizing Regice in Pokemon GO isn't just about finding one with the highest IV stats or boosting its CP to its limit. Trainers will also need to give Regice the best possible moveset for it to succeed in its environment.

Depending on whether they want to gear Regice up for Pokemon GO PvP or PvE battles, a different moveset may be required.

Top movesets for Regice in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP

Regice's durability and the right moveset can make it a menace in Pokemon GO

For PvE purposes, Regice can perform admirably well as an Ice-type attacker in Pokemon GO. However, bringing Regice into the PvP space requires a bit more variety when it comes to its moveset. This is due to PvE players typically knowing what opponent they're battling (like a raid boss and its elemental type) before the fight begins, but PvP opponents are much more diverse with their teams and Pokemon choices. Therefore, Regice can rely on its Ice-type arsenal, but it tends to benefit more from a more diverse moveset that can contend with various Pokemon types.

Top movesets for Regice in Pokemon GO

PvE - Frost Breath and Blizzard

- Frost Breath and Blizzard PvP - Lock-On, Blizzard, and Earthquake. Alternatively, Lock-On, Blizzard, and Thunder can work as well.

Each Ice-type move that Regice utilizes in Pokemon GO battles will receive a damage boost thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which triggers when a Pokemon's type matches the elemental type of the move they're using. With Frost Breath and Blizzard, Regice can be a difficult foe to overwhelm in PvE, especially when it's battling Grass, Dragon, Flying, and Ground-type opponents. However, the listed PvP movesets rely heavily on being able to take on multiple enemy types as needed to make Regice more adaptable.

Lock-On, while it isn't intended for damage-dealing, is an excellent way for Regice to quickly store Charged Move energy. Then, with powerful Charged Moves like Blizzard, Earthquake, and Thunder, Regice can move beyond its constraints as an Ice-type attacker and deal super effective damage to many different enemy Pokemon types. Trainers going up against Regice may be completely taken by surprise when they see it throw out an Electric-type attack like Thunder or a Ground-type move like Earthquake.

All the while, Regice will retain Blizzard as part of its PvP moveset, so it can still take on opponents it would normally counter while expanding its overall effectiveness in the PvP meta. Thanks to Regice's high durability, even opponents who believe they may be able to take on Regice may be in for quite a surprise when they realize that the inclusion of moves like Thunder and Earthquake put them at an unexpected disadvantage.

