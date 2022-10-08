When does Splatoon x Pokemon event begin?

With Splatoon 3's Splatfest events catching the attention of gamers everywhere and the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it would only make sense for the former title to introduce a collaboration involving the latter franchise.

So what information about this awaited collaboration has been offered so far? Luckily, official announcements regarding the upcoming Pokemon-themed Splatfest have offered a starting date, teams that players can choose from, and the colors that will be used to represent them.

Pokemon X Splatoon Splatfest: Everything to Know

Splatoon has done a crossover with the Pokemon franchise in the past (Image via WhiteKhakis on YouTube)

For those unaware, Splatfests are large-scale community events held in each of the Splatoon titles as a way of giving players a way to compete in special battles. While Splatoon and its sequel hosted only two teams, Splatoon 3 will have three separate ones.

The newest Splatfest featuring the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles will be dropping on Friday, November 11, at 4 pm Pacific Time and will continue throughout the weekend. It will then end on Sunday, November 13, at 4 pm PT. This event will also feature three distinct teams, but if there are only two Pokemon games, why is this the case?

Sadly, despite what some may think, this does not mean fans will receive the version equivalent of Pokemon Emerald or Platinum, Pokemon Big Man, but rather that this event will revolve around the three starting creatures players can choose upon starting their journey in Scarlet and Violet. This means the three teams in Splatoon 3 will be: Fire-Types, Water-Types, and Grass-Types.

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA Breaking news for the next Splatfest! The theme celebrates the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Which first partner Pokémon would you choose? Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type? The fun starts Friday 11/11 at 4 PM PT and runs through 4 PM PT on Sunday 11/13. Breaking news for the next Splatfest! The theme celebrates the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Which first partner Pokémon would you choose? Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type? The fun starts Friday 11/11 at 4 PM PT and runs through 4 PM PT on Sunday 11/13. https://t.co/jmHMdbuHZl

For the three-team clash of the month, players can choose if they want to side with the Water-Type Duck Quaxly, the Fire-Type Crocodile Fuecoco, or the Grass-Type Cat Sprigatito. The event will also feature respective green, blue, and red ink for each participant, depending on the team they choose to side with.

A previous announcement was made by Nintendo, where it confirmed that these types of triple-team Splatfests will not always be a part of the game. However, having three options to choose from seemingly confirms that triple-sided turf wars will still be present during this Pokemon-themed event.

Given the strong ties between the playerbases of the two franchises, November's Splatfest is sure to make for some fond memories. Moreover, a few interesting pieces of artwork are expected to be seen in the Splatsville plaza. Even though the event is yet to take place, given the community's love for Sprigatito, Team Grass may have the best chance of coming out on top. Of course, the only way to know for sure if that will happen is to wait for the event to hit Splatoon 3's live server.

In the past, Splatoon has collaborated with the familiar monster-collecting franchise during the lifetime of the franchise's first title on the Wii U. However, unlike the upcoming Splatfest, the first collaboration was mainly about which of two titles gamers would rather play: Pokemon Blue or Red. The former ended up winning this competition.

Poll : 0 votes