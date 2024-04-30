When is Stakataka arriving in Pokemon GO?

With a new month soon hitting Pokemon GO, fans are waiting for all of the upcoming events and content. Featured among the arrivals are the remaining two Ultra Beasts: Blacephalon and Stakataka. However, how these critters will be introduced may leave some players surprised.

Though not yet mentioned on the game's official website, posts have emerged from Niantic detailing what to expect from the month of May, alongside some minor details regarding the next set of Ultra Beasts. Here's everything to know about the new Ultra Beast, as well as some more in-depth information about the species.

When will Stakataka come to Pokemon GO?

Stakataka will be arriving around the end of May (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to the monthly event guide released by Niantic on the Pokemon GO X page, a special event will be taking place from May 23-28, 2024, called "Ultra Space Wonders". Given the name, it would be safe to assume that Stakataka and its counterpart will be released onto Pokemon GO servers either once the event starts or a couple of days after.

In addition, the guide also shows that a Raid Day featuring the two new Ultra Beasts will be taking place on May 29. However, Stakataka will only be available in the Eastern Hemisphere.

This means Blacephalon will emerge in the Western Hemisphere. It is unclear if both Ultra Beasts will be available in either hemisphere during the event.

Everything to know about Stakataka in Pokemon GO

Stakataka is a Rock and Steel-type, much like Aggron (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main series, Stakataka has an interesting niche as a defensive wall and a Trick Room sweeper. However, its type combination of Steel and Rock leaves it vulnerable to many attacking types. This could be true for Pokemon GO as well, as Fighting and Ground are both incredibly common elements of attacks used in the Ultra and Master League, the place where Stakataka will most likely be relegated.

This is a common issue seen with Aggron, but that monster has the benefit of a Mega Evolution that scraps its secondary Rock typing. Without situations like Trick Room or unique moves like Gyro Ball or Body Press to make use of its gargantuan defense, Stakataka may not be as viable.

If players do wish to challenge it as a Raid Boss, they should keep powerful Fighting-types like Lucario, Machamp, and Conkeldurr on hand. Primal Groudon will also prove to be quite an asset as its Ground-type attacks hit for 4x effectiveness.

Since it is a defensive Five-Star Raid Boss, players who want to challenge one should do so in large parties, scaling in sizes between four to seven depending on their roster of monsters and experience with raiding. Since Stakataka will make its debut during this time, its shiny form will most likely not be available.