When will Mega Pinsir and Shiny Tapu Fini arrive in Pokemon GO?

With a new month right around the corner, Pokemon GO players everywhere are eagerly waiting for the next content drop. Thankfully, Niantic has given them a lot to look forward to after a recent announcement on their Twitter page detailing various new content rotations.

Two of the most highly anticipated additions in the recently revealed newsletter are the new Raid Bosses that players can expect to encounter as they continue their Pokemon journey through the month of May. Players can expect appearances from the Mega Evolved Mega Pinsir as well as the Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region, Tapu Fini.

However, there is still a lot of information that many may not be aware of regarding the two upcoming Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO. Thankfully, with all the details being released as a sort of roadmap for future content, it is very easy to understand once all the information has been laid out.

Pokemon GO's roadmap for May: Everything to know about Mega Pinsir and Tapu Fini Raids

#RisingHeroes Get ready to show your team spirit this May, Trainers! Release the hero in you by completing raids and helping two of our team leaders with their work!

Players looking to battle Mega Raid Bosses in May will have to wait for Mega Scizor's arrival before Mega Pinsir's. From May 2 to May 11, Mega Scizor will appear in Mega Raids. After this, they will be able to find Mega Pinsir from May 11 to May 24.

Upon Mega Evolving, Pinsir gains the Flying secondary type. This makes it incredibly vulnerable to Rock-type attacks in Pokemon GO since both of its typings share a weakness to the element. As such, players looking to take on the Mega Raid Boss should structure their team around this debilitating weakness.

Picks like Golem, Gigalith, and Tyranitar are some of the best choices to bring to a raid against Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO. However, some players may want picks that are a bit more common. As such, Sudowoodo, Lycanroc, and Rampardos are great choices since they are significantly more common and require fewer resources to train.

Players will also be able to find the Legendary Pokemon Tapu Fini in its shiny variant. As such, even those who already have this creature in their collection should still give its raids another try.

Players who are interested in challenging these Tapu Fini Raids can do so between May 9 and May 24. After this period, trainers will not be able to battle it until it appears again at an unknown time.

Since Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-type with access to Ice-type attacks, players should bring Poison and Electric-type Pokemon if they choose to battle it. Picks like Drapion, Skuntank, Jolteon, Xurkitree, and Thundurus are all great options for this battle, with most of them being fairly easy to capture, depending on the area the player is in.

