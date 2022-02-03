Where to find Candy Truffles in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has built a ton of its content around the game's new crafting system. The new title in the hit franchise downplays the familiar Pokemart in favor of crafting the player's items.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players will charge into the wild to find Pokemon and seek out useful items. These items are crucial in the long term and ensure that the player can win battles and catch new Pokemon.

Where is the Candy Truffle in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Unfortunately, Candy Truffles cannot be found in the wilds of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But there are two ways to regularly acquire this item: growing them and buying them. Candy Truffles can be bought for 600 Poke Dollars from Gingko Guild Merchants.

To grow Candy Truffles, players must first complete a request entitled, "Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields," which will unlock the option to plant Mushroom Harvests at a farm in Jubilife Village. Players must then pay 2000 Poke Dollars to the farmer to acquire Candy Truffles as a harvest item. At the end, one Candy Truffle will be awarded for the completion of the request.

Additionally, players can also get the item by completing the Request 33: What A Massive Mushroom, which entails acquiring a Parasect and giving it to the quest giver. Doing so will reward players with one Candy Truffle.

What do Candy Truffles do?

Pokemon Legends Arceus News @LegendsArceusNS



gamingintel.com/pokemon-legend… 158 new Pokémon could be added to Pokemon Legends Arceus. 158 new Pokémon could be added to Pokemon Legends Arceus.gamingintel.com/pokemon-legend…

The Candy Truffle, like many items throughout Pokemon Legends: Arceus, doesn't do anything on its own. It is a crafting item, the key to a few recipes throughout the game.

By combining a Candy Truffle and two Doppel Bonnets, the player can craft an Aux Evasion. This item makes a single Pokemon harder to hit throughout one battle.

By mixing the Candy Truffle with two Direshrooms, the player can create a Dire Hit. The Dire Hit increases the percentage chance that a Pokemon will land a devastating critical hit. The chance of a critical hit can also be increased through friendship levels, but this temporary boost is massive. This, along with the Arc Evasion, cannot be bought and must be crafted after acquiring the recipe.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, a Candy Truffle mixed with a Sootfoot Root, Springy Mushroom, and Hopo Berry will net the player a Swap Snack. This strange item temporarily shifts the stats of a Pokemon. By using a Swap Snack, the Pokemon's attack stats and defensive stats swap values. This could be a massive boon to Pokemon like Goodra, whose defense stats are substantially higher than its others. Each of these items can be hugely helpful and require the elusive Candy Truffle to be created.

Edited by Atul S