Where to find Elixirs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Elixirs are an item in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that restores the PP of an attack.

Trainers were a bit disappointed to learn that Elixirs and Max Elixirs cannot be purchased in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Instead, they'll have to be found throughout the Sinnoh region.

Trainers can obtain Elixirs through a Pokemon in their party with the Pickup ability, in the Team Galactic Headquarters, and on the floor of various other areas in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

What does an Elixir do in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

There are two types of Elixirs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You have the regular Elixir and the Max Elixir. Both have the same purpose, but one does just a bit more than the other.

An Elixir will restore 10 PP to each move in a single Pokemon's moveset. A Max Elixir boosts that amount and restores the maximum amount of PP to all of a Pokemon's attacks.

How to get Elixirs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pickup Ability

A Pachirisu with the Pickup Ability (Image via ILCA)

Several Pokemon can have the Ability known as Pickup. Meowth, Aipom, Teddiursa, Phanpy, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Pachirisu, Ambipom, and Munchlax can all come with this Ability in BDSP.

When a Pokemon with Pickup is in your party, they may acquire an item after each battle if they don't already hold one. Each time this occurs, there is a small chance it can be an Elixir or Max Elixir.

Locations in Sinnoh

The Sinnoh map in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Other than the Pickup Ability, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers will have to scour the Sinnoh region for Elixirs and Max Elixirs. There are six of them combined on the map to find.

Here are all of the Elixir locations:

Team Galactic HQ : On the bottom right of the third floor.

: On the bottom right of the third floor. Route 206 : Hidden near the Honey Tree to the right of the center of the route.

: Hidden near the Honey Tree to the right of the center of the route. Route 212 North : Past the body of water to the very south of the route.

: Past the body of water to the very south of the route. Mt. Coronet : In the center of the cave at the Route 211 entrance.

: In the center of the cave at the Route 211 entrance. Victory Road Nat Dex Area: The top left of the second room, surrounded by rocks.

And here are all of the Max Elixir locations:

Victory Road : The top left of the first floor.

: The top left of the first floor. Valley Windworks : Hidden in the northern center of the location.

: Hidden in the northern center of the location. Mt. Coronet : To the top right of the body of water of B1F.

: To the top right of the body of water of B1F. Stark Mountain Entrance : To the top right of the first room.

: To the top right of the first room. Stark Mountain Interior: Above the trainers near the Full Heal to the bottom right of the second room.

Those locations are where you can find all of the Elixirs and Max Elixirs to ensure your Pokemon never run out of power to use their attacks in battle.

