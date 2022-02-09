Where to find Heracross in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus features an expansive Pokedex with a ton of fan-favorite creatures to interact with. Some of those beloved Pokemon are right out in the open, but others are a bit harder to find.

With over 240 Pokemon to choose from, everyone has their personal favorites and their crucial team members. Pokemon Legends: Arceus players will be thrilled to find Pokemon from multiple different regions, including good old Johto.

How to get Heracross in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus News @LegendsArceusNS



was the second best-selling Switch title of all time in its first week in Japan, behind “Animal Crossing”, which sold 1.881 million copies.



[Source: In Japan, Pokémon Legends Arceus has sold 1.425 million units in its first three days of sale. #LegendsArceus was the second best-selling Switch title of all time in its first week in Japan, behind “Animal Crossing”, which sold 1.881 million copies.[Source: @gibbogame In Japan, Pokémon Legends Arceus has sold 1.425 million units in its first three days of sale.#LegendsArceus was the second best-selling Switch title of all time in its first week in Japan, behind “Animal Crossing”, which sold 1.881 million copies. [Source: @gibbogame] https://t.co/leN6diNNM7

There are two primary locations where the player could find Heracross in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Head to Wayward Wood in the Coronet Highlands. The Singlehorn Pokemon spawns regularly in this area, so just crouch and keep an eye out.

Heracross located in this region is likely to be of a level between 35 and 38. When approaching it, use stealth and employ smoke bombs to avoid being seen. Heracross will be distracted by Dazzling Honey, as a bug-type, this is very effective.

If Heracross sees the player, it will attack immediately. This area does come with a risk of mass spawns. Use fire, flying, or rock-type moves to weaken it for capture. The alternative location to find Heracross is Grueling Grove, in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

An Alpha Heracross can be found here, which will be considerably stronger than usual. This Alpha will be around level 45 and its strength will be increased. Use the same technique to capture the Alpha Heracross, with greater caution, as its senses are stronger and it will fight harder.

If Heracross spots the player, use Sticky Globs, and don't be afraid to toss Great Balls or Ultra Balls.

How good is Heracross in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legends Arceus News @LegendsArceusNS



gamingintel.com/pokemon-legend… 158 new Pokémon could be added to Pokemon Legends Arceus. 158 new Pokémon could be added to Pokemon Legends Arceus.gamingintel.com/pokemon-legend…

Heracross is a solid bug-fighting type mix with a very high attack score. Heracross can have the special ability Swarm, which raises the damage of its bug-type moves by an additional fifty percent.

It can also have the ability Guts, which increases its already huge attack score by fifty percent whenever Heracross is hit with a status ailment. Whenever Heracross is burned or poisoned, its attack power becomes massive.

Finally, Heracross' hidden ability is Moxie, which makes it even stronger each time it faints an opponent.

Heracross can use its signature horn for its strongest move, Megahorn. This move does a tremendous amount of damage by default, increased by fifty percent because it is a bug-type move.

After Heracross has knocked out a foe or two, or if it is inflicted with a status ailment, Megahorn could be enough to defeat many major threats in a single move.

Also Read Article Continues below

Heracross is a strong and capable addition to any Pokemon team. It's especially effective against enemies like Darkrai.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul