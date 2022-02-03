Where to find King’s Leaves in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus features a new crafting mechanic that involves a ton of gameplay. Some crafting materials are easier to acquire than others, and the game world is a massive hunting ground.

Items can be found in specific locations throughout Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but can also be bought or won. Some items are held by wild Pokemon, and some items can be found in all of these ways.

Locations where players can easily get King's Leaves in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

King's Leaves can be found in a few places, but the primary location is leaf piles located in Crimson Mirelands and Cobalt Coastlands. If players have any Pokemon break those up, a King's Leaf will likely appear. They can also be found on the ground in those locations or the Alabaster Icelands.

King's Leaves are also available for sale at Gingko Guild Shops. They cost 1000 Poke Dollars each.

Finally, they can be held by a few specific Pokemon in the wild. Decidueye, Typhlosion, Samurott, and Torterra each have a 15% chance of holding a King's Leaf. Wormadam, Cherrim, and Lilligant each have a 30% chance of holding a King's Leaf.

The uses of King's Leaves explained

On their own, King's Leaves do not do anything. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, most items are meant to be crafted into other items, and this one is no exception. King's Leaves are used to craft a variety of buffs and medicines.

To improve a Pokemon's performance in a battle, an AUX Powerguard can be crafted to sharply increase both attack and defense. The Leaf also plays a part in crafting a Twice-Spiced Radish. That item increases the power of a Pokemon's moves by 50%. Both of these effects make a Pokemon more capable of winning a particular battle.

The King's Leaf can also be used to craft a variety of healing items. The Max Elixir is the best item available for restoring a Pokemon's PP, allowing them to do more moves. The Max Potion can be used to fully restore the HP of a single Pokemon, making it an invaluable tool to keep creatures in battle. Finally, the King's Leaf can be used to craft a Max Revive.

The Max Revive will fully restore a Pokemon who has fainted to consciousness and leave them at full health. All of these items are crucial to a run through the wilds or any difficult mission. Through the use of this one item, the player can craft a wide variety of Pokemon Legends: Arceus' most important items.

