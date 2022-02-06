Where to find Shieldon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Shieldon is yet another Generation IV Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The fossils have always been something trainers look for in every game, whether picking up Lilleep or Anorith in the Hoenn region or finally dropping off that Old Amber to end up with Aerodactyl in Kanto.

Since this new game takes place in the past, though, no high tech scientist can revive fossils, so trainers will need to find these Pokemon in other ways.

Fossil Pokemon available in the Hisui region

Trainers can only find Shieldon in the Hisui region during a Space-Time Distortion. These are seemingly random events that give opportunities for trainers to catch Pokemon they otherwise wouldn’t find in Hisui.

When roaming the overworld, trainers may see a message stating that a Space-Time Distortion is forming. This gives trainers five minutes to enter the Distortion, which can be found on the map.

As it is forming, the Space-Time Distortion appears as a rainbow dome. After the five minutes allowed to get inside, the dome will switch to purple and bunches of rare spawns will start.

Each area has different Pokemon spawn in Space-Time Distortions. Shieldon can be found in Space-Time Distortions that specifically happen in the Coronet Highlands. Appropriately, this is the same area where trainers can find Cranidos, the other fossil from the Sinnoh region.

After the main story has been completed, Rowlett, Dartix and Decidueye will also appear during Space-Time Distortions. Each of the starters begins to spawn in Space-Time Distortions in different spots when the post-game begins.

An excellent strategy to use when catching Shieldon is to toss mud balls at it. The mud will slow it down and make it easier to capture.

The most reliable way to catch Shieldon is with a Great Ball. If trainers can slow it down with mud, though, they might be able to get close enough to fire a Heavy Ball or Leaden Ball. Remember, though, that these have very short range, so trainers will need to throw them from a point-blank distance.

