Which will be the best starter in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is soon to be released, which means fans only have about a week to decide which starter they are going to choose.

The starters in every game in the franchise are usually native to the region. This new title, though, will be the first where Pokemon from other regions will be featured as starters.

Their evolutions are also getting new secondary typings, making the decision between them even more difficult.

Final evolutions of starter Pokemon to get new typings

The early leaks and information about Pokemon Legends: Arceus are subject to change, so it's best to take everything with a grain of salt until the game comes out.

Apparently, each starter (Cyndaquil, Rowlet and Oshawott) will be getting a new Hisuian Form for their final evolutions. Each form will have a new secondary type:

Typhlosion will be Fire/Ghost-type,

Decidueye will be Grass/Fighting-type

Samurott will be Water/Dark-type.

All three of these new typings give these evolutions some unique utility, as well as some new weaknesses. All of these typings are weak to at least five other types, so they will have to watch out for more threats now.

The Hisuian forms will also get new additions to their movesets, though. The one that will benefit the least from this will likely be Samurott. The Unova starter has always had access to Dark-type moves like Knock Off and Night Slash.

The only way Hisuian Samurott could really benefit from the new typing is if it received a move like Crunch.

Decidueye might be trading it's Ghost typing for Fighting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Decidueye, on the other hand, would benefit greatly. Decidueye is normally part Ghost-type, which means that Normal-types would be unaffected by Spirit Shackle.

With the new Fighting typing, though, Decidueye won’t have to worry about Normal-types anymore, since it should be getting a move like Close Combat or High Jump Kick.

As for Hisuian Typhlosion, though, the Ghost typing would fix what has been its biggest setback: lack of coverage. Typhlosion has a high Special Attack stat and strong Fire-type moves, but it can’t use much outside of that.

Its coverage options are usually Solarbeam (needs to charge unless heavy sunlight is on the field), Focus Blast (misses every other time it’s used) and Hidden Power (which can be any type). With the new typing, though, Hisuian Typhlosion should be getting Shadow Ball or even Hex.

With these new typings, all of these Pokemon are going to perform well in the game. As for which one is best, though, it will likely be Hisuian Typhlosion. Not many Pokemon want to take on Fire and Ghost coverage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul