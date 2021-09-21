Samurott's counters in Pokemon GO

With the most recent Pokemon GO Community Day concluding, many players may find themselves up against many Samurott in Pokemon GO's PvP Battle League. Players who have not seen this Pokemon used in battle before may find themselves overwhelmed by their newfound overabundance of them in certain tiers.

Countering Samurott in Pokemon GO

Samurott as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The most helpful thing to know when dealing with Samurott in Pokemon GO is that it is a Water-type. This means that Samurott is weak to Grass and Electric-type attacks. Samurott also resists Steel, Fire, Ice, and other Water-type attacks. With many Samurott being from the recent Community Day event, Samurott encountered in the Battle League will most likely be running the moveset of Fury Cutter or Waterfall followed by Hydro Cannon for a charged attack. Knowing this, Psychic, Dark, Grass, Rock, Ground, and Fire-type Pokemon should stay away from this fight, at least until the player knows what moves the opposing Samurott has.

Pokemon that performs best against Samurott would be Pokemon that can deal high damaging Grass or Electric-type moves in rapid succession. The first Pokemon that comes to mind is Jolteon. Jolteon is the Electric-type evolution of Eevee that can be obtained by using 25 Eevee candy on an Eevee with the nickname Sparky in Pokemon GO. For a Grass-type Pokemon that performs best against Samurott, Leafeon, the Grass-type evolution to Eevee would be a great option. This requires a Mossy Lure Module, however. A more accessible option would be a Pokemon like Roserade or Simisage.

Samurott may seem like a daunting opponent at first, but a closer look at its stats provide insight on many of its weaknesses. Samurott's lack of defense is its biggest weakness. With a defense stat of 157, a strong Thunder from Jolteon will be more than enough to bring one down. While Samurott has a considerably large stamina stat of 216, which is its best stat, the giant health pool does not mean much without the defense to protect it. Samurott also has a mediocre attack stat for being a fully evolved Pokemon sitting at a lackluster 212.

Should players be scared of Samurott in Pokemon GO? No. Samurott is a mediocre Pokemon that only has a slight presence in the competitive scene now because of the recent Pokemon GO Community Day event. If Samurott is that big of a threat to a player's team, they may be better off just waiting until the hype dies down for Samurott.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar